Little girl refuses to kiss Baby Jesus at Christmas Mass

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by Jeswin Thomas/Pexels

Christmas Eve is a big deal in the Portuguese Catholic community, especially Midnight Mass. When my mother was a little girl, she dreaded attending Midnight Mass.

It wasn't that she minded going to church, even though it was a little boring. What she minded was one tradition her church held only on Christmas Eve. At some point during the service, they passed around a doll-size statuette of Baby Jesus for everyone to touch, hold, and kiss.

As Baby Jesus passed from person to person, the members of the congregation kissed his hands and face. No one wiped it or cleaned it between kisses. It accumulated all the assorted effluvia of hundreds of faithful parishioners on its journey around the church.

By the time the Baby Jesus reached my mother, it was greasy and covered in lipstick. She passed it along as fast as she could without pressing the porcelain to her lips.

"There was no way I was kissing that," my mother told me. "It would be like kissing the bathroom floor."

"I love Jesus, and I know Jesus loves me. Why would I have to kiss a statuette in church after everyone else has already gotten him all dirty? You might as well just buy your own statue to keep at home where you can worship in your own way at your own leisure."

It's been many decades since my mother last attended Midnight Mass, and I've never been. I'd love to know if passing around a Baby Jesus for all the congregation to handle was particular to her childhood church or if all Catholic churches do it.

Is the practice still happening? My mother and I both would love to know. Please leave a comment if you have any information, or just let me know what your church does on Christmas Eve. Thanks.

