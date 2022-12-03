Man finds 634-year-old wedding ring worth $47K: 'As I hold your faith, hold mine'

They say love lasts forever; this wedding ring comes in a close second.

Photo by Rights Holder: The Portable Antiquities Scheme Creative Commons License

A man with a metal detector discovered the find of a lifetime. He uncovered a 634-year-old wedding ring worth a whopping $47,000.

As you can see from the pictures at the top of the page, the wedding band consisted of an intertwining pattern with a single diamond set in gold. If you zoom in, you can see the inside of the ring has been engraved with a message.

The ring has the sweetest inscription written in Medieval French: As I hold your faith, hold mine. The Medieval piece of jewelry was found by sixty-nine-year-old David Board who originally attempted to become a metal detectorist back in the 1970s but gave up when he failed to turn up anything worthwhile.

He's certainly found something worthwhile this time around. When Board found an object near a footpath in the English countryside in 2019, he initially thought it was a candy wrapper. It wasn't.

He put the dirt-encrusted object in his pocket, thinking it was scrap metal. It wasn't that, either.

It was a Medieval-era ring set with a diamond and worth more than many people earn in a year.

During an interview with CNN, Board described the one-of-a-kind gold and diamond ring:

There will probably never be another one like it. Back then, each ring was individual and unique, not mass produced like today. It's stunning.

The Lady Brook Medieval diamond ring was auctioned off by Noonan's in London recently. Here's the description of the ring from the auction house website:

A Medieval gold diamond set and inscribed love ring, late 14th century, the shank taking the form of two angular entwined bands, the square rising pyramidal bezel close set with a pyramidal diamond crystal, the interior bearing a lower case black letter inscription in Medieval French reading: ‘ieo vos * tien * foi * tenes * le moy’ translating ‘As I hold your faith, hold mine’, ring size L½. £30,000-£40,000

When the hammer came down on November 29, 2022, the winning bid clocked in at 38,000 British pounds sterling, or 46,740.00 U.S. dollars.

How was the age of the ring determined? As reported by CNN:

Due to the location of the find and the quality of the ring, Noonans' experts surmised that it's the wedding ring of Joan Brook, given to her by her husband, Thomas Brook. Their marriage in 1388 brought great wealth to the Brook family, the release said, as Joan was the widow of Robert Cheddar, a wealthy cloth merchant and twice mayor of Bristol -- a city in western England.

Despite the 1388 wedding date, Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) is less sure of an actual date and instead gives a wide range, which does include the aforementioned wedding date:

Suggested date: Unknown, possibly Late Medieval to Post-Medieval, 1350-1800.

Can you imagine finding a gold and diamond wedding ring dating back more than six centuries? What's the most valuable item you've ever found? Comments are welcome.