Man finds 634-year-old wedding ring worth $47K: 'As I hold your faith, hold mine'

Tracey Folly

They say love lasts forever; this wedding ring comes in a close second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODT1N_0jWTdIIo00
Photo byRights Holder: The Portable Antiquities Scheme Creative Commons License

A man with a metal detector discovered the find of a lifetime. He uncovered a 634-year-old wedding ring worth a whopping $47,000.

As you can see from the pictures at the top of the page, the wedding band consisted of an intertwining pattern with a single diamond set in gold. If you zoom in, you can see the inside of the ring has been engraved with a message.

The ring has the sweetest inscription written in Medieval French: As I hold your faith, hold mine. The Medieval piece of jewelry was found by sixty-nine-year-old David Board who originally attempted to become a metal detectorist back in the 1970s but gave up when he failed to turn up anything worthwhile.

He's certainly found something worthwhile this time around. When Board found an object near a footpath in the English countryside in 2019, he initially thought it was a candy wrapper. It wasn't.

He put the dirt-encrusted object in his pocket, thinking it was scrap metal. It wasn't that, either.

It was a Medieval-era ring set with a diamond and worth more than many people earn in a year.

During an interview with CNN, Board described the one-of-a-kind gold and diamond ring:

There will probably never be another one like it. Back then, each ring was individual and unique, not mass produced like today. It's stunning.

The Lady Brook Medieval diamond ring was auctioned off by Noonan's in London recently. Here's the description of the ring from the auction house website:

A Medieval gold diamond set and inscribed love ring, late 14th century, the shank taking the form of two angular entwined bands, the square rising pyramidal bezel close set with a pyramidal diamond crystal, the interior bearing a lower case black letter inscription in Medieval French reading: ieo vos * tien * foi * tenes * le moy translating ‘As I hold your faith, hold mine’, ring size L½. £30,000-£40,000

When the hammer came down on November 29, 2022, the winning bid clocked in at 38,000 British pounds sterling, or 46,740.00 U.S. dollars.

How was the age of the ring determined? As reported by CNN:

Due to the location of the find and the quality of the ring, Noonans' experts surmised that it's the wedding ring of Joan Brook, given to her by her husband, Thomas Brook. Their marriage in 1388 brought great wealth to the Brook family, the release said, as Joan was the widow of Robert Cheddar, a wealthy cloth merchant and twice mayor of Bristol -- a city in western England.

Despite the 1388 wedding date, Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) is less sure of an actual date and instead gives a wide range, which does include the aforementioned wedding date:

Suggested date: Unknown, possibly Late Medieval to Post-Medieval, 1350-1800.

Can you imagine finding a gold and diamond wedding ring dating back more than six centuries? What's the most valuable item you've ever found? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# History# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 11

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
256897 followers

More from Tracey Folly

'Has the Baby Jesus urinated yet?': Family and friends observe odd drinking tradition in honor of Christmas Day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There is an old Portuguese tradition my family always observed at Christmas. Looking back on it now, I don't understand it at all.

Read full story
22 comments

Being bad at dodgeball was the best thing about playing dodgeball: 'If you need me, I'll be sitting in the bleachers'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've had severe anxiety my entire life, and nothing brought on my anxiety like elementary school gym class. The only thing worse than gym class, in general, was walking into gym class and seeing those unmistakable maroon-red rubber dodgeballs lying on the floor.

Read full story
8 comments

17th-century Black Jesus Christ wooden statue found in harbor after sailors toss it from ship to calm storm

Its origins are a mystery: here's what we know. The statue is known as the Black Christ, or Cristo Negro. It is a life-sized cocobolo wooden statue of Jesus Christ located in Iglesia de San Felipe, a Roman Catholic parish church in Portobelo, Panama (not to be confused with Iglesia de San Felipe de Jesus in Mexico City).

Read full story
848 comments

Teen girl strikes pedestrian with her car during road test, gets license anyhow: 'I saw him run out behind your car'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I didn't get my driver's license until two years after high school graduation. That meant I was jealous of my peers who drove a car during senior year. Then again, just because someone has a driver's license doesn't mean it was easy.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman drives car onto pedestrian bridge, gets stuck for hours

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I attended public elementary school in a busy little neighborhood. The front doors of the school led out onto a congested main street, and the back doors led out into a charming courtyard just a few feet away from a pedestrian bridge.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman stands outside in the cold to make sure her Christmas tree looks 'good enough' seen through the living room window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved putting up the family Christmas tree when I was growing up, but my mother hated it. I didn't understand why she didn't rejoice the day we brought our tree home for the holiday season back then, but I do now.

Read full story
29 comments

Man finds wife's lost wedding rings in 20 tons of trash: credits humble stalk of celery for recovery of missing jewelry

A woman washed her wedding rings and wrapped them up in a napkin to dry: the rest of the story is garbage, literally. Kevin Butler had a dilemma. His wife had lost her wedding rings, and now they were buried somewhere in twenty tons of trash. What's a good partner to do?

Read full story
5 comments

Little girl asks 'Pilgrim' woman about hosiery on school field trip to Plimouth Patuxet: 'Don't you wear pantyhose?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Plimouth Plantation was a popular field trip destination when I was a kid. It still is, I imagine, but now it's called Plimouth Patuxet, the "Plantation" having been removed due to negative connotations associated with the word.

Read full story
71 comments

Man 'catches' coworker shopping after she calls out sick from work: 'I was out buying medicine for my headache, I swear'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If you've ever called out sick from work only to end up shopping or picking up lunch instead of lying on the couch in front of the television at home, you may have wondered if you can get in trouble for it. The answer is, it depends. If your boss finds out you were out on the town after calling out sick, they may not be too happy about it. While there's no hard and fast rule about whether or not you can go out of the house if you're taking a sick day from work, it's generally best to stay home if possible.

Read full story
98 comments

Woman refuses to allow guests to eat before she does: 'It's rude to start eating before the cook gets served'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ex-husband and I were visiting a family member who had just bought an antique waffle iron and was eager to try it out for the first time. She offered to make waffles for everyone, five of us in total.

Read full story
95 comments

Little girl refuses to kiss Baby Jesus at Christmas Mass

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Christmas Eve is a big deal in the Portuguese Catholic community, especially Midnight Mass. When my mother was a little girl, she dreaded attending Midnight Mass.

Read full story
20 comments

Pregnant woman and her companion get caught between carnival cars at the county fair

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes it's called The Spider, The Scrambler, Twister, Sizzler, Octopus, or Merry Mixer. As someone who's afraid of nearly all amusement park rides, The Spider is one of the only rides I actually enjoy, or at least I did until my friend and I nearly got knocked out by one.

Read full story
26 comments

Hotel guests forced to evacuate wearing bath towels when faulty vacuum cleaner sets off fire alarm

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I spent two years working as a hotel housekeeper. It was a disgusting, grueling, fascinating job. There was always something happening, like the time the maintenance staff set off the fire alarm with the dust that escaped from his vacuum cleaner while he was cleaning the hallway closet on the top floor.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman horrified when she 'looks fat' on the local news: 'The camera adds 10 pounds, but it looks more like 20'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother was the local neighborhood librarian. Since the library was less than a single city block from my elementary school, she was able to leave her desk every weekday at 2:15 p.m., walk to the door of my elementary school before the bell rang, and walk me back to the library where I spent the afternoon with her until her shift ended, and it was time to go home.

Read full story
8 comments

Couple refuses to pay for pricey amusement park food, eats bologna sandwiches and apples from home instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my early twenties, my husband and I accompanied another young married couple to the local amusement park. We planned to spend the entire day there, riding the rides, playing carnival games, and [I thought] eating fried food.

Read full story
317 comments

Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.

Read full story
490 comments

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.

Read full story
182 comments

Kids drag Christmas tree 3 blocks home and lose half the branches on the way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are times in our lives when we are growing up and we have to try to help out our parents with certain errands... nothing dangerous. Just those errands that our parents haven't had the chance to do themselves. During those times, I've found when I try to help, I am no help at all.

Read full story
31 comments

Woman tells children on apple orchard field trip to eat only the fruit that fell on the ground: 'Good fruit costs extra'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in elementary school, my entire class took a field trip to an apple orchard. I hated field trips.

Read full story
258 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy