20-year-old woman pretends she's 40: 'That way everyone tells me I look good for my age'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My mother came home from work one day and told me about her new coworker.

"I can't believe it," my mother told me. "She's forty years old and she looks like a kid."

Forty isn't old, of course, but most forty-year-olds don't look like teenagers. This one did.

I was visiting my mother at work one day when I saw her youthful coworker. She certainly didn't look forty, and I couldn't help but wonder about the secret to her glowing skin and glossy hair.

She looked like a high school cheerleader. Surely, she was doing something special to maintain such a young appearance.

As it turned out, her secret was lying.

Eventually, the young woman confided in my mother that she wasn't actually forty, but twenty. That's a huge difference. Two decades of difference. People can do a lot of aging in two decades.

She had started lying about her age in order to inspire compliments from coworkers and new acquaintances, and it worked. People were always telling her how great she looked, and she loved it.

As a twenty-year-old, she was pretty ordinary. As a forty-year-old, she was an inspiration.

"I lie about my age all the time," she told my mother. "That way everyone tells me I look good for my age."

Clearly, she'd discovered the key to eternal youth. Keep your age a secret and you can stay ageless forever.

Would I ever conceal my real age? Yes, indeed. The only difference between myself and my mother's coworker is that I preferred to subtract a few years. The idea of pretending to be older never appealed to me.

When I was thirty, I told everyone at college that I was twenty-five, which still put me at the top of the class in age if not GPA. By the time I was thirty-seven, I was telling coworkers I was twenty-seven, widening the age gap between fantasy and reality from five years to ten.

Since then I've learned honesty is always the best policy. No matter how tempting it might be to shave a few years off your age, it's never worth the risk.

Age is just a number, after all.

Don't be like my mother's coworker... or me. Don't lie about your age. Instead, embrace it with pride. You're only as old as you feel. Go out and make the most of every single year.

Your age is a beautiful thing, whether you're twenty or forty. Cherish it and make the most of it. The ability to embrace yourself at any age is the real beauty that never fades.

And remember to stay honest. It will take you a lot further than any deceptively youthful looks ever could. With integrity, you can truly age gracefully and celebrate your life in all its beauty.

