Man locates owner of 33-year-old wedding band found on beach; She refuses to accept ring: 'I never want to see it again'

Tracey Folly

Happy ever after doesn't necessarily mean happily married.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4h6C_0jVTcdSt00
Photo byPhoto by Joice Rivas/Pexels

A man with a metal detector must have been over the moon when he located the owner of a gold wedding band that had been "lost" in the ocean. There was only one problem: she didn't want it back because it wasn't actually lost.

The ring was exactly where she wanted it to be: in the ocean.

Steve Andrews found the ring with its "1989" inscription on the banks of St Aubin's Bay, Jersey, United Kingdom. Desperate to reunite the owner of the ring with the piece of jewelry, Andrews posted his discovery to a Facebook group dedicated to local lost and found items:

Wedding band a long way out in St. Aubin’s Bay,” he wrote. “It’s hallmarked for 1989, so many have been there for up to 33 years. Long shot, I know.

Note: The link to the post itself does not seem to be working currently, and it may have been removed. However, you can still see photos of the ring over at Daily Mail.

As it turned out, the ring wasn't lost at all. The former owner of the ring, who did not wish to be identified, instructed the kind-hearted metal detector to toss it back into the ocean whence it came.

The woman had thrown the wedding band into the ocean herself following a divorce, and she was in no hurry to reunite with it. "I never want to see it again," she reportedly told the man who found it.

Andrews agreed to return the ring to its watery grave. "I'll pop it back when I'm next down there," he said.

You can learn more about Steve Andrews and his Jersey Lost Ring Metal Detecting on his Facebook page. Andrews attempts to find the original owners of as many errant pieces of jewelry as possible. The following picture shows his haul from just one single day over the past summer:

As you can see from the above photo, beer bottle caps and aluminum can pull tabs turn up far from frequently than anything valuable.

Be amazed. Here's another haul of metal found by Andrews and his metal detector, proving there's a lot more trash than treasure on beaches today. At least he's helping to clean up the environment while searching for strangers' lost goods. It's a win-win even on days he doesn't find silver or gold because he's getting trash like this off the beach.

If you've had enough of trash and you're ready for the treasure, peep the following pics:

Notice the happy faces?

Here's another one. Those are wedding bands on his palm. Check out the close-up photo:

Here's one more found ring for the road:

Steve Andrews does good work, and his Lego doppelganger is just adorable.

Have you ever been reunited with a piece of lost jewelry? I haven't, but I've lost a few items over the years that I'd love to see again. The only problem is I didn't lose them on the beach. If I did, I'd have complete faith that Andrews would be able to find it again.

Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Culture# Jewelry

Comments / 260

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
254250 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Little girl refuses to kiss Baby Jesus at Christmas Mass

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Christmas Eve is a big deal in the Portuguese Catholic community, especially Midnight Mass. When my mother was a little girl, she dreaded attending Midnight Mass.

Read full story
4 comments

Pregnant woman and her companion get caught between carnival cars at the county fair

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes it's called The Spider, The Scrambler, Twister, Sizzler, Octopus, or Merry Mixer. As someone who's afraid of nearly all amusement park rides, The Spider is one of the only rides I actually enjoy, or at least I did until my friend and I nearly got knocked out by one.

Read full story
17 comments

Hotel guests forced to evacuate wearing bath towels when faulty vacuum cleaner sets off fire alarm

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I spent two years working as a hotel housekeeper. It was a disgusting, grueling, fascinating job. There was always something happening, like the time the maintenance staff set off the fire alarm with the dust that escaped from his vacuum cleaner while he was cleaning the hallway closet on the top floor.

Read full story
5 comments

Woman horrified when she 'looks fat' on the local news: 'The camera adds 10 pounds, but it looks more like 20'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother was the local neighborhood librarian. Since the library was less than a single city block from my elementary school, she was able to leave her desk every weekday at 2:15 p.m., walk to the door of my elementary school before the bell rang, and walk me back to the library where I spent the afternoon with her until her shift ended, and it was time to go home.

Read full story
7 comments

Couple refuses to pay for pricey amusement park food, eats bologna sandwiches and apples from home instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my early twenties, my husband and I accompanied another young married couple to the local amusement park. We planned to spend the entire day there, riding the rides, playing carnival games, and [I thought] eating fried food.

Read full story
194 comments

Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.

Read full story
280 comments

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.

Read full story
108 comments

Man finds 634-year-old wedding ring worth $47K: 'As I hold your faith, hold mine'

They say love lasts forever; this wedding ring comes in a close second. Photo byRights Holder: The Portable Antiquities Scheme Creative Commons License. A man with a metal detector discovered the find of a lifetime. He uncovered a 634-year-old wedding ring worth a whopping $47,000.

Read full story
11 comments

Kids drag Christmas tree 3 blocks home and lose half the branches on the way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are times in our lives when we are growing up and we have to try to help out our parents with certain errands... nothing dangerous. Just those errands that our parents haven't had the chance to do themselves. During those times, I've found when I try to help, I am no help at all.

Read full story
25 comments

Woman tells children on apple orchard field trip to eat only the fruit that fell on the ground: 'Good fruit costs extra'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in elementary school, my entire class took a field trip to an apple orchard. I hated field trips.

Read full story
199 comments

Man gets sick at lunch, gets angry when dining companion excuses herself: 'You should have stayed to help me clean up'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I went back to college at the age of thirty, significantly older than many of my classmates. Due to my advanced age, social anxiety, and a lifelong lack of confidence, I had a hard time making friends.

Read full story
74 comments

20-year-old woman pretends she's 40: 'That way everyone tells me I look good for my age'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother came home from work one day and told me about her new coworker.

Read full story
38 comments

Woman chooses booze over hound: When divorcée couldn't bring her dog to the bar, she got rid of the dog

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Jefferson Ferreira da Silva/Pexels.

Read full story
26 comments

Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.

Read full story
7 comments

'She sees dead people': Woman claims house is haunted by the spirits of previous owners

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man whose mother was a little unusual.

Read full story
27 comments

Woman body shames teen girl for wearing a skirt to school: 'Can you tell me why anyone would wear such a short skirt?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have always had a complicated relationship with my body. My diet yo-yos from restricted eating to binge eating, and my waistline yo-yos right along with it. This way of eating has been my way of life since junior high school. Maybe even elementary school.

Read full story
39 comments

'A bag of takeout food may have saved my life': Woman slams on the brakes to save saucy chicken dish and saves her life

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was driving home in the dark just the other night when I narrowly avoided hitting a deer that leaped across the path of my car. A bag of takeout food may have saved my life.

Read full story
11 comments

Man refuses to stop talking about his ex-girlfriends: 'I told him I could write a book about his exes, and I just might'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It's hard when your partner brings up their exes incessantly. We all deserve a partner who supports us, listens to us, and doesn't compare us to their ex.

Read full story
12 comments

Man's ex-girlfriend calls his new love interest to warn her about him: 'Every word she said was true'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the days before the advent of a cell phone in every pocket and the Internet on every cell phone, I took my phone calls on a landline tethered to the wall of my parents' kitchen. It was heavy, beige, and even had a rotary dial.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy