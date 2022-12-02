Woman body shames teen girl for wearing a skirt to school: 'Can you tell me why anyone would wear such a short skirt?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I have always had a complicated relationship with my body. My diet yo-yos from restricted eating to binge eating, and my waistline yo-yos right along with it. This way of eating has been my way of life since junior high school. Maybe even elementary school.

During the summer between eighth grade and freshman year of high school, I ate right and exercised. When I entered high school, I had a healthy body and a healthy sense of self-confidence for the first time in my life. It felt good. I felt amazing.

I went to a Catholic all-girls high school with a strict dress code. We all wore uniforms that consisted of yellow or white button-down shirts and plaid kilts. I followed the uniform policy very closely because I didn't want to draw attention to myself or get into trouble.

Occasionally, the principal gave us a day off to dress up. On those days, we could wear anything we wanted, within reason.

One day when we were permitted to ditch the uniforms, I wore a long-sleeved white sweatshirt with the face of a cat painted on it and a white eyelet skirt. Pantyhose were popular back then, and I wore a pair of thick opaque beige hosiery under my skirt.

The skirt wasn't indecently short. I could easily have worn a pair of boxer shorts or gym shorts beneath them and they wouldn't have extended past the hem. But they were still a little short, a few inches shorter than my typical uniform skirt.

Most of my fellow classmates would roll their uniform skirts at the waistband to make their hemlines a bit shorter anyhow. So wearing a short skirt was hardly the scandalous behavior one teacher seemed to think it was.

I walked into my drama class feeling confident in my white skirt. Since I had spent so little time at my goal weight, fitting in that skirt meant a lot to me. Sure, I'd needed to hold my breath just a little to pull the zipper all the way, but it was worth it.

It was the first and last day I'd ever wear that skirt.

I felt so confident with my appearance that when the teacher called me to the front of the classroom and told the rest of the students to look at my skirt, I actually thought she was going to compliment me on reaching my goal weight or attaining my fitness goals. I was wrong.

"I want you all to notice Tracey's skirt," the teacher said. "Can you tell me why anyone would wear such a short skirt?"

I felt stunned. Tears welled up in my eyes. I couldn't wait to return to my seat. I would have crawled beneath my seat if I could have.

She berated me for what felt like half the class. I'm not sure I'm exaggerating. Finally, I left class defeated and wishing I had a change of clothes in my locker.

I don't think there was any need for her to belittle me in front of the class that way. I was just a young adult trying to find my way in the world, and she wasn't helping.

