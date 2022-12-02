'A bag of takeout food may have saved my life': Woman slams on the brakes to save saucy chicken dish and saves her life

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by RODNAE Productions/Pexels

I was driving home in the dark just the other night when I narrowly avoided hitting a deer that leaped across the path of my car. A bag of takeout food may have saved my life.

I'd eaten chicken fingers swimming in teriyaki sauce earlier that day, and the leftovers were sitting in a flimsy plastic takeout container on my passenger seat along with half an uneaten order of Alfredo penne.

As I drove along a winding country road, my leftovers began sliding sideways toward the passenger side door. I didn't want to see what would happen if that saucy chicken struck the door or slid into the footwell. So I stomped on the brakes while holding my right arm across the passenger seat like my mother used to do when I was a kid and she made an unexpected stop.

At the very moment I came to a near stop, a small wily deer emerged from the woods at the side of the road and leaped gracefully into the path of my slow-moving car. I barely missed the little rascal, but I did indeed miss it.

My saucy chicken and I were safe. So was my Alfredo penne.

I wasn't as worried about the penne as I knew the cold Alfredo sauce had congealed and sealed the penne into a solid cube that would heat up quite nicely in the microwave. However, the teriyaki sauce could have done some real damage. It was thick and sticky with the consistency of maple syrup and would have coated the interior of my car quite nicely had it gotten loose from its container.

Not only had I saved my beige cloth upholstery from a teriyaki catastrophe by braking abruptly to check my food, I may also have saved my life. I certainly saved the life of that deer and the front bumper of my Volkswagen Beetle at a minimum.

The funny thing is that deer are always in that neck of the woods. I must be especially careful to check the sides of the road for glowing eyes before proceeding.

If I see one deer, I need to prepare for three. Like bad news, deer always seem to travel in threes. If the two other anticipated deer don't follow the first, I drive very slowly for the next 100 feet just in case.

I can't tell you how many times my method has kept me safe from a creature that has no concept of self-preservation whatsoever. Squirrels may scamper the wrong way when they see a car approaching, but at least they scamper with purpose.

A deer's only purpose seems to be trying to get hit. Either that or they're playing a high-stakes game of chicken with motorists who didn't even know they were playing.

I won't always have a half-eaten order of teriyaki chicken to save me. So I'll be extra cautious from now on.

What wildlife do you have to watch out for in your neighborhood? Comments are welcome.