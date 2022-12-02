Man refuses to stop talking about his ex-girlfriends: 'I told him I could write a book about his exes, and I just might'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by Hannah Nelson/Pexels

It's hard when your partner brings up their exes incessantly. We all deserve a partner who supports us, listens to us, and doesn't compare us to their ex.

I dated a man who talked about his exes constantly, even after I asked him to stop. Everything I did or said reminded me of something one of his ex-girlfriends did or said. And he made sure to tell me all about it, in excruciating detail.

More than once, I thought about compiling a spreadsheet of data I learned about his ex-girlfriends over the eight years we dated. I told him I could write a book about his exes, and I just might.

Heaven knows I have enough content for an entire book series.

If your partner keeps bringing up their exes, it can be tough. You may feel like you're not good enough or that your partner is still hung up on their previous relationships.

I tried to understand why he kept talking about his exes. I wondered whether he was comparing me to them favorably or unfavorably.

His constant chatter about how they dressed, how they wore their hair, or where they went to college was exhausting. I told him repeatedly that I felt jealous and threatened by it, but he was unmoved. It was like he didn't hear me at all.

I tried encouraging him to talk about other things. Try as I might, I couldn't steer the conversation toward other topics. All roads led to his exes. I set boundaries, but he didn't respect them.

At no time did I think he was still seeing his exes, and I didn't believe he missed them or hoped to reunite. He just couldn't stop talking about them. It was frustrating for me. I can't even begin to explain just how frustrating.

If your partner is constantly bringing up their ex, it can be a bitter pill to swallow. However, there are a few reasons why it's actually okay for your partner to talk about their ex.

It's important to remember that everyone has a past. Just because your partner has an ex doesn't mean they're a bad person. Secondly, talking about an ex can be a way of processing feelings and understanding what went wrong in the relationship. It can also be a way of bonding with someone who has experienced something similar.

However, if your partner is constantly talking about their ex, it might be a sign that they're not over them yet. If this is the case, you need to have a conversation about what this means for your relationship. If your partner is still hung up on their ex, it might not be the healthiest situation for either of you.

In the end, we broke up for reasons that had nothing to do with his exes, but I'm still salty that he wasted so much of my time talking about them.

Does it bother you when your partner talks about their exes? What if they talked about them every day? Comments are welcome.