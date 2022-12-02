Man refuses to stop talking about his ex-girlfriends: 'I told him I could write a book about his exes, and I just might'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTEyx_0jV7fB4p00
Photo byPhoto by Hannah Nelson/Pexels

It's hard when your partner brings up their exes incessantly. We all deserve a partner who supports us, listens to us, and doesn't compare us to their ex.

I dated a man who talked about his exes constantly, even after I asked him to stop. Everything I did or said reminded me of something one of his ex-girlfriends did or said. And he made sure to tell me all about it, in excruciating detail.

More than once, I thought about compiling a spreadsheet of data I learned about his ex-girlfriends over the eight years we dated. I told him I could write a book about his exes, and I just might.

Heaven knows I have enough content for an entire book series.

If your partner keeps bringing up their exes, it can be tough. You may feel like you're not good enough or that your partner is still hung up on their previous relationships.

I tried to understand why he kept talking about his exes. I wondered whether he was comparing me to them favorably or unfavorably.

His constant chatter about how they dressed, how they wore their hair, or where they went to college was exhausting. I told him repeatedly that I felt jealous and threatened by it, but he was unmoved. It was like he didn't hear me at all.

I tried encouraging him to talk about other things. Try as I might, I couldn't steer the conversation toward other topics. All roads led to his exes. I set boundaries, but he didn't respect them.

At no time did I think he was still seeing his exes, and I didn't believe he missed them or hoped to reunite. He just couldn't stop talking about them. It was frustrating for me. I can't even begin to explain just how frustrating.

If your partner is constantly bringing up their ex, it can be a bitter pill to swallow. However, there are a few reasons why it's actually okay for your partner to talk about their ex.

It's important to remember that everyone has a past. Just because your partner has an ex doesn't mean they're a bad person. Secondly, talking about an ex can be a way of processing feelings and understanding what went wrong in the relationship. It can also be a way of bonding with someone who has experienced something similar.

However, if your partner is constantly talking about their ex, it might be a sign that they're not over them yet. If this is the case, you need to have a conversation about what this means for your relationship. If your partner is still hung up on their ex, it might not be the healthiest situation for either of you.

In the end, we broke up for reasons that had nothing to do with his exes, but I'm still salty that he wasted so much of my time talking about them.

Does it bother you when your partner talks about their exes? What if they talked about them every day? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Troubled Relationship# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 12

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
256897 followers

More from Tracey Folly

'Has the Baby Jesus urinated yet?': Family and friends observe odd drinking tradition in honor of Christmas Day

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There is an old Portuguese tradition my family always observed at Christmas. Looking back on it now, I don't understand it at all.

Read full story
22 comments

Being bad at dodgeball was the best thing about playing dodgeball: 'If you need me, I'll be sitting in the bleachers'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I've had severe anxiety my entire life, and nothing brought on my anxiety like elementary school gym class. The only thing worse than gym class, in general, was walking into gym class and seeing those unmistakable maroon-red rubber dodgeballs lying on the floor.

Read full story
8 comments

17th-century Black Jesus Christ wooden statue found in harbor after sailors toss it from ship to calm storm

Its origins are a mystery: here's what we know. The statue is known as the Black Christ, or Cristo Negro. It is a life-sized cocobolo wooden statue of Jesus Christ located in Iglesia de San Felipe, a Roman Catholic parish church in Portobelo, Panama (not to be confused with Iglesia de San Felipe de Jesus in Mexico City).

Read full story
866 comments

Teen girl strikes pedestrian with her car during road test, gets license anyhow: 'I saw him run out behind your car'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I didn't get my driver's license until two years after high school graduation. That meant I was jealous of my peers who drove a car during senior year. Then again, just because someone has a driver's license doesn't mean it was easy.

Read full story
20 comments

Woman drives car onto pedestrian bridge, gets stuck for hours

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I attended public elementary school in a busy little neighborhood. The front doors of the school led out onto a congested main street, and the back doors led out into a charming courtyard just a few feet away from a pedestrian bridge.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman stands outside in the cold to make sure her Christmas tree looks 'good enough' seen through the living room window

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I loved putting up the family Christmas tree when I was growing up, but my mother hated it. I didn't understand why she didn't rejoice the day we brought our tree home for the holiday season back then, but I do now.

Read full story
30 comments

Man finds wife's lost wedding rings in 20 tons of trash: credits humble stalk of celery for recovery of missing jewelry

A woman washed her wedding rings and wrapped them up in a napkin to dry: the rest of the story is garbage, literally. Kevin Butler had a dilemma. His wife had lost her wedding rings, and now they were buried somewhere in twenty tons of trash. What's a good partner to do?

Read full story
5 comments

Little girl asks 'Pilgrim' woman about hosiery on school field trip to Plimouth Patuxet: 'Don't you wear pantyhose?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Plimouth Plantation was a popular field trip destination when I was a kid. It still is, I imagine, but now it's called Plimouth Patuxet, the "Plantation" having been removed due to negative connotations associated with the word.

Read full story
71 comments

Man 'catches' coworker shopping after she calls out sick from work: 'I was out buying medicine for my headache, I swear'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. If you've ever called out sick from work only to end up shopping or picking up lunch instead of lying on the couch in front of the television at home, you may have wondered if you can get in trouble for it. The answer is, it depends. If your boss finds out you were out on the town after calling out sick, they may not be too happy about it. While there's no hard and fast rule about whether or not you can go out of the house if you're taking a sick day from work, it's generally best to stay home if possible.

Read full story
99 comments

Woman refuses to allow guests to eat before she does: 'It's rude to start eating before the cook gets served'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ex-husband and I were visiting a family member who had just bought an antique waffle iron and was eager to try it out for the first time. She offered to make waffles for everyone, five of us in total.

Read full story
95 comments

Little girl refuses to kiss Baby Jesus at Christmas Mass

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Christmas Eve is a big deal in the Portuguese Catholic community, especially Midnight Mass. When my mother was a little girl, she dreaded attending Midnight Mass.

Read full story
20 comments

Pregnant woman and her companion get caught between carnival cars at the county fair

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes it's called The Spider, The Scrambler, Twister, Sizzler, Octopus, or Merry Mixer. As someone who's afraid of nearly all amusement park rides, The Spider is one of the only rides I actually enjoy, or at least I did until my friend and I nearly got knocked out by one.

Read full story
26 comments

Hotel guests forced to evacuate wearing bath towels when faulty vacuum cleaner sets off fire alarm

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I spent two years working as a hotel housekeeper. It was a disgusting, grueling, fascinating job. There was always something happening, like the time the maintenance staff set off the fire alarm with the dust that escaped from his vacuum cleaner while he was cleaning the hallway closet on the top floor.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman horrified when she 'looks fat' on the local news: 'The camera adds 10 pounds, but it looks more like 20'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother was the local neighborhood librarian. Since the library was less than a single city block from my elementary school, she was able to leave her desk every weekday at 2:15 p.m., walk to the door of my elementary school before the bell rang, and walk me back to the library where I spent the afternoon with her until her shift ended, and it was time to go home.

Read full story
8 comments

Couple refuses to pay for pricey amusement park food, eats bologna sandwiches and apples from home instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my early twenties, my husband and I accompanied another young married couple to the local amusement park. We planned to spend the entire day there, riding the rides, playing carnival games, and [I thought] eating fried food.

Read full story
317 comments

Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.

Read full story
490 comments

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.

Read full story
182 comments

Man finds 634-year-old wedding ring worth $47K: 'As I hold your faith, hold mine'

They say love lasts forever; this wedding ring comes in a close second. Photo byRights Holder: The Portable Antiquities Scheme Creative Commons License. A man with a metal detector discovered the find of a lifetime. He uncovered a 634-year-old wedding ring worth a whopping $47,000.

Read full story
11 comments

Kids drag Christmas tree 3 blocks home and lose half the branches on the way

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are times in our lives when we are growing up and we have to try to help out our parents with certain errands... nothing dangerous. Just those errands that our parents haven't had the chance to do themselves. During those times, I've found when I try to help, I am no help at all.

Read full story
31 comments

Woman tells children on apple orchard field trip to eat only the fruit that fell on the ground: 'Good fruit costs extra'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in elementary school, my entire class took a field trip to an apple orchard. I hated field trips.

Read full story
258 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy