Woman pens a handwritten plea to score a date with her crush: 'I didn't get his number so I mailed him a letter'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

When I was much younger and a lot more daring, a mutual friend introduced me to a beautiful man. I couldn't get him out of my mind.

Unfortunately, we didn't exchange contact information. I didn't want to leave our meeting again to fate. I knew I had to do something. Anything.

Fortunately, during our first meeting, he told me exactly where he lived. He didn't give me the address, not exactly. But he told me the street he lived on, and he described the decrepit Victorian house with the sagging third-floor balcony.

He lived within walking distance. So I took a leisurely stroll down his street and took note of the house where he lived. There was no denying it. I had the right place.

A week's worth of walks up and down his street didn't cause us to bump into each other on the corner as I hoped. I knew I'd have to take additional action.

The next time I walked past his house, I took notice of the house number. I figured I had two options at that point. Either I had to walk up the creaking wooden porch steps and knock on his door, or send him a letter.

I opted to send him a letter. I found a sheet of paper, borrowed an envelope and a stamp from my mother, and penned a heartfelt message. At least, I assume it was heartfelt. I can't remember a single word I wrote.

Whatever I did write, it must have worked because he wrote me a letter and mailed it to my house, too.

As luck would have it, we finally ran into each other in the neighborhood while I was holding the letter he wrote me. I didn't know whether to be embarrassed. The universe has strange timing.

We ended up dating for three months.

Looking back, I can't help but wonder if our relationship would have been different – or even exist at all – had I not mailed him that letter.

It's a reminder that sometimes you have to take risks and make bold moves in order to get what you want in life. Sending snail mail isn't the most efficient way to score a date but, for me, it worked out pretty well in the end.

It's a great reminder that if you keep your heart open, take chances, and really go after what you want in life, anything is possible. Even love.

Most of all it taught me to never underestimate the power of snail mail. You just never know where a handwritten love letter can take you.

I'm so glad that I had the courage to take a risk and make something special out of an otherwise ordinary meeting. It taught me that if you believe in yourself and your dreams, anything is possible That letter didn't change my life forever...or for the better, but it changed my life for the summer. That was good enough for me.

