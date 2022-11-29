Woman dumps boyfriend after he introduces her to his best friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by Helena Lopes/Pexels

My boyfriend and I had been dating for over a year, and our romance was starting to slide. We quarreled more and more often, and we didn't see eye-to-eye on things. I had grown tired of him and his Lothario-like ways, and I was feeling restless.

I knew our time together was coming to an end.

Sometimes my boyfriend could be dismissive or outright cruel. I knew I deserved better; I was looking for an excuse to pull the plug. We would have broken up soon anyhow, even if he hadn't inadvertently introduced me to the man who would become his replacement.

My boyfriend introduced me to his best friend at the bus stop, of all places, and I was immediately smitten with him. I decided not to give him another thought; I thought I'd never see him again.

I was wrong.

One night, I ran into my boyfriend's best friend while out with the girls. It felt... different. We talked for hours, and we clicked. I realized that I was attracted to him and that I wanted to be with him. There was only one problem: I was still dating his friend.

The next day, I ended things with my boyfriend. It wasn't an easy decision, but I knew that it was the right thing to do. I broke up with him over the phone because I couldn't bear to do it in person.

His best friend and I only dated for a single summer, but it was one of the most memorable summers of my life.

When we parted, we parted amicably. It was our circumstances that forced us to break up. It had nothing to do with our feelings for each other. He was moving, and we didn't have the resources to maintain a long-distance relationship. Neither of us could afford to travel and visit the other. Our relationship had become untenable three short months after it began.

I regret nothing.

There are a few reasons why I left my ex for his best friend. I was never really happy with my ex. We were always fighting, and he was always putting me down. I felt like I was constantly walking on eggshells around him, and I couldn't take it anymore.

I couldn't deny the chemistry that I had with his best friend. We connected on a level that I never did with my ex and I knew that we could be happy together. It didn't seem fair to stay with my ex when I knew that there was someone out there who could make me much happier.

Yes, I decided to leave my boyfriend for his best friend. While this may not be the right thing for everyone, it was the right decision for me at the time. I don't regret it even though things didn't work out in the end.

Is it always wrong to leave an unhappy relationship for someone else? Comments are welcome.