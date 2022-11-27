Alien-like 'mermaid hand' washes ashore: Experts say it's likely a flipper from a dolphin or other marine mammal

Photo by Photo by Pixabay/Pexels

Occam's Razor, put simply, states: “The simplest solution is almost always the best.” In other words, if you find a peculiar bony skeleton hand on the beach, the most likely explanations do not include mermaid hands or aliens from outer space.

Brazilian couple Leticia Gomes Santiago and her boyfriend Devanir Souza were walking on the beach in São Paulo when they spotted a skeletal hand that had washed ashore.

The appearance of the hand prompted Santiago to comment, “We think it is not human because of the size and amount of bones. What could it possibly be?”

According to New York Post, Marine biologist Eric Comin claimed the skeletal hand probably belonged to a cetacean, a group of sea mammals that includes dolphins, porpoises, and whales. The animal had likely been deceased for a year and a half by the time Santiago and Souza spotted it.

To show the size of it compared to her own feet, Santiago sandwiched the bones between her flip-flops to demonstrate the size difference. The bones dwarfed her sandals. She documented her find with photos and videos.

Humanlike? Sure. But surely not human. Alien-like? Also yes. Mermaid's hand? Perhaps... if mermaids really existed. See it for yourself in the following video.

A YouTube commenter called By Grace I Live certainly had interesting things to say about the "hand":

The prophets have said many things will be uncovered in this move of God. Imho [some] have been experimenting/ attempting to "create" creatures as they did back in early biblical record. I guess we'll see. Watching Nia gara Fall s [sic] as well...

You should leave behind any bones or other animal remains you find on the beach because decaying organic matter is part of the ecosystem. Taking photographs or videos is a better way to document the discovery than collecting the sample. Leave the decision to remove any remains to the professionals if applicable.

Organic matter such as animal bones plays an important role in beach ecosystems. As the organic matter decays, it provides essential nutrients for other organisms in the ecosystem, including plants and animals. This process is known as decomposition, and it is a key part of the nutrient cycle.

So, if you find animal bones or other organic matter on the beach, please leave them there. By doing so, you'll be helping to support a healthy and thriving beach ecosystem.

If you ever find bones you believe may be human, contact the local authorities.

What do you think? Does the bony "hand" belong to a dolphin or a whale? Or is someone trying to cover up evidence of something more otherworldly? Comments are welcome.