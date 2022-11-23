Walmart worker loses false teeth in pie-eating contest, man gets nostrils clogged with blueberries 'for a good cause'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo byPhoto by Taryn Elliott/Pexels

My mother worked at Walmart. The retail giant held many fun activities and events to raise money for charity. One such event was a pie-eating contest.

Obviously, not everyone wanted to eat copious amounts of blueberry pie. So they asked for volunteers to eat the pie while other employees paid money to bet on who would eat the most. All the money went to charity, and the pies were donated by the store.

My mother declined to eat blueberry pie, but she was more than happy to cheer on the contestants, especially her close friend and coworker. She had been brave enough to volunteer.

The contestants held their hands behind their backs and ate the pie without utensils.

"It was gross," my mother told me. "They all had blueberries all over their faces and rolling down their chins."

The pie-eating contest was in full swing when my mother's friend lost her upper dentures. They just flew out of her mouth mid-chew and landed amidst the pie.

"It was hilarious," my mother said. "We all laughed, even my friend who lost her dentures. It was all in good fun, and it was all for a good cause."

My mother's friend wasn't the only pie eater to suffer technical difficulties while attempting to win the contest. One of the store's managers managed to get blueberries lodged inside his nostrils as he ate the pie. That didn't stop him, either.

It's too bad my mother's friend didn't use a better denture cream. She probably would have won the contest. As it turns out, having your nose impacted with blueberries slows you down even more than eating without dentures.

The manager said he'd block his nostrils off with cotton balls next time, which seems silly. It's still competing in an eating contest with a blocked nose. Might as well take the risk or learn how to eat. No one else had that problem.

In the end, they made a good amount of money for charity and had a lot of fun in the process. The employees involved in actually consuming the pies had their faces stained purple for the rest of the day at work. My mother called it "the Smurf look."

"What about the customers?" I asked my mother. I wasn't as much concerned about how the customers felt about dealing with purple-faced employees as whether there were enough workers left on the floor to help the omnipresent Walmart customer crowd.

"It didn't take very long for them to eat the pie," my mother assured me, "and the cashiers weren't allowed to participate."

That made me sad. I have worked as a retail cashier at several stores throughout my career, and cashiers never get to have any fun.

Nonetheless, the pie-eating contest was a success and an all-around good time.

Would you participate in a pie-eating contest? Why or why not? Comments are welcome.

