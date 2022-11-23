Woman insists on serving wine to her children with dinner: 'I'd get so drunk after dinner that I'd have to go to bed'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

It wasn't until 2015, that Portugal officially outlawed the sale of alcohol to minors (persons under the age of 18). So as you can see, today's laws wouldn't apply to the first half of the twentieth century in the Azores, the time and place where this true story is set.

My grandparents raised my mother and her three siblings in the Azores in the 1930s-1950s. Serving children wine at meals was commonplace.

Europeans love their wine, and when sitting down for a meal, everyone was welcome to partake in drinking a glass or two. It was literally a different time and place. My grandparents didn't care how old, or young, their children were, they were all permitted to drink alcohol at meals.

My mother didn't enjoy drinking wine with dinner, but it was often the only beverage on the table. My grandmother always made sure all their glasses were full, and she didn't look kindly at people who didn't finish their drinks.

"Sometimes I'd get so drunk after dinner that I'd have to go to bed and sleep it off," my mother told me. "I hated that gross wine. She always had a whole gallon full of that awful stuff. It seemed like the more we drank, the fuller the bottle got."

My grandmother especially loved to slosh a heaping portion of wine into everyone's Portuguese kale soup. As my mother and her siblings were eating their soup, my grandmother would come along behind them and pour wine into their soup dishes.

That was just the way my grandmother liked it. So she assumed everyone else did, too.

"As soon as I got my soup, I always tried to eat it as fast as I could before she started pouring wine into it," my mother told me.

"It was like a race against the clock. She'd spot my wine-less soup bowl and rush over with her gallon of homemade wine. I can't tell you how much I dreaded that gallon jug every time my mother served soup."

"By the time we finished eating our soup, it was just a bowl of wine," my mother told me.

Sometimes my mother would pour out the wine and replace it with water to make her bowl look full. Other times, she'd bow her head over her bowl in a futile attempt to block the incoming wine deluge. Either way, her mother was wise to her ways and doled out more wine.

In France, during nearly the same time period (pre-1950s), elementary school children were often permitted to drink beer, wine, or hard cider between their lessons. For school children whose teachers banned booze from the classrooms, it was common for them to drink with breakfast before school instead. This practice wasn't banned until 1956.

What do you think? Did your parents ever allow you to have a sip of wine, or more, at the dinner table or on special occasions? Comments are welcome.