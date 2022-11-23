Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.

The teacher presented my mother with the list of potential gifts and told my mother to pick one of the items on the list to receive at the party.

When my mother had difficulty choosing a present from the list, the teacher said, "Here, I'll help you." The teacher helpfully selected a wood burning kit, the last item my mother could ever have possibly wanted.

My mother was unhappy with the teacher's selection, but she said nothing about it. She didn't want to admit she was afraid of starting a fire or burning down the house with the wood burning kit. So she resolved not to use it once she received it.

"I already had a plan in mind," my mother told me. "I decided to throw the wood burning kit in the trash as soon as I got home from the party."

My mother didn't want to go to the party, and she didn't want to receive a wood burning kit for Christmas, but she didn't want to disappoint her teacher by not going.

"I wanted her to know I appreciated her kind gesture of picking me over the other students," my mother told me.

My mother walked to the party alone. When she arrived, she realized she didn't know anyone there. Since she didn't see anyone she knew, she sat quietly in a chair and waited for the man dressed up as Santa Claus to arrive. He would be distributing the Christmas gifts for the children, including the wood burning kit my mother didn't want.

When Santa Claus arrived, he was the most disheveled excuse for a Santa Claus my mother had ever seen in her life. He brought piles of gifts for the kids, so my mother was willing to overlook his appearance.

The gifts were packaged inside gift bags and covered several large tables. They were all the same shape and size, which my mother found strange. Had everyone selected the wood burning kit?

That's a lot of wood burning kits, my mother thought to herself.

When Santa Claus finally began handing out the gifts, the party organizers had the children form one long line, single-file, to collect their gifts. They handed out the gifts without asking for the children's names, which my mother also found strange.

Why had her teacher bothered to have her choose from a list of options when they were handing out presents willy-nilly? My mother was about to find out.

After the kids each received a gift bag, a cookie, and a cup of punch, they were dismissed. My mother made the walk back home the same way she'd come. Alone.

She saw the other kids tearing into their gift bags as she left.

"I didn't see anything but disappointment," my mother told me. "Despite whatever presents they'd been promised, every kid got the same thing: a coloring book, crayons, a puzzle, and some Christmas candy."

My mother arrived home and opened her gift bag. Sure enough, it was the same coloring book, crayons, puzzle, and candy all the other kids had received. She felt relieved.

"I don't know how I would have explained why I came home with a wood burning kit," my mother said. "My mother would have flipped her lid."

Do you think wood burning kits are appropriate for children? Comments are welcome.

