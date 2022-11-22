I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...

I used to love giving presents. I loved finding the perfect gift for each person on my list and seeing the joy on their faces when they unwrapped it. But a few years ago, I started to feel like the whole gift-giving process was becoming too commercialized and stressful. So I decided to quit buying presents cold turkey.

Here's what happened:

You're supposed to be happy on Christmas.

I wasn't happy; I was terrified. It was Christmas morning, and I could think of nothing but the credit card bills about to hit my mailbox over the next month. I was expecting a financial bloodbath.

How had I let Christmas get away from me again?

I was a newlywed, married just over one year. When I married my husband, I married a bevy of parents, grandparents, step-parents, siblings, step-siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends, and I had to find the perfect Christmas present for each of them.

It was daunting. I remember Christmas shopping through a panic attack, sweat pouring down my face, tossing cheeseboards and dishtowels in my cart, and hoping my husband's numerous aunts and uncles would find them satisfactory.

I know they say it's better to give than to receive, but not one of my husband's extended family members bought me a Christmas gift. I'm not saying they should have spent money they didn't have to buy me presents I didn't need. I'm saying I had an epiphany: I shouldn't have bought presents at all since I couldn't afford them.

The next year, I tried out my new no-gifts policy. It was a success, and after Christmas, the postal carrier didn't bring me those scary credit card statements in the mail that plagued so many people that January. Not me. I was debt-free.

How did I feel?

I felt great! I felt relieved and proud of myself for making such a bold decision. I mean, don't get me wrong, I love giving gifts to people. But the whole process of Christmas gift-giving had become so commercialized and stressful that it was really taking the joy out of it for me. So I decided to quit cold turkey and just focus on making memories with my loved ones instead.

It was a really tough decision at first because I didn't want to disappoint anyone. But I quickly realized that most people are actually quite understanding when it comes to this kind of thing. And in the end, I think everyone appreciated my effort to make things simpler and more meaningful.

What do you think? Is gift-giving worth all the stress and added debt?