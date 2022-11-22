Woman refuses to ask for bathroom breaks at work due to crippling anxiety

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by energepic.com/Pexels

My anxiety flared up at work whenever I was overwhelmed with too many tasks. I felt like I couldn't do anything right, and my mind raced with a million thoughts. That made it difficult to focus on the task at hand, and I felt even more anxious.

Any interaction with management only served to make it worse, and that's how I wound up skipping breaks every day at work even as other employees took multiple breaks... per hour.

I had a job working behind the scenes at a busy bank operations center. Paper checks were still popular then, and my job was verifying the dollar amounts of stacks of checks that had been deposited or cashed at the bank branches.

Since I was a part-time employee, my shifts were four hours long. That meant I was entitled to a single break more or less halfway through my shift.

When I started working in the operations center, I observed the other workers taking their breaks. No one ever told me it was time for me to take a break, so I never took one.

The smokers more than made up for me skipping breaks. They went outside for cigarettes twice per hour while I sat at my desk with my head down inspecting paper checks.

One day, my boss came up to me and asked me if I was taking my breaks. I shook my head and said I hadn't taken a break since I started working there.

She told me I was welcome to take breaks... I just needed to let a manager know. That was the problem. I had too much anxiety to leave my desk, approach a manager, and let them know I wanted to take a break.

I hadn't even been taking breaks to use the bathroom. I was so riddled with anxiety I would just hold it in until the end of my shift. Some days were harder than others.

The next day, one of the other managers took me aside and said that if I needed a break, all I had to do was ask. Once again, I thanked the manager, agreed to let them know if I wanted a break, and then resumed working without taking a break.

It's only now, many years later, that I can admit this to myself and others: my anxiety was so high that it paralyzed me from taking the breaks I needed. Meanwhile, the smokers were unafraid to let the managers know they were taking a cigarette break over a half dozen times during a four-hour shift. I wish I could have been more like them, minus the cigarettes.

It can be difficult to ask for anything when you're struggling with anxiety. It wasn't until recently that I realized how much my anxiety was hurting me both mentally and physically.

If you're struggling with anxiety, how can you make sure you're taking breaks when you need them, at work or otherwise? Comments are welcome.