Woman forced to use her husband's ex-wife's Christmas tree ornaments to decorate every year: 'I never had my own'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165rNc_0jJhmWAm00
Photo byPhoto by Element5 Digital/Pexels

How would you like to decorate your Christmas tree with second-hand ornaments from your husband's ex-wife? That's exactly what my mother did for decades.

My parents began dating when my father's divorce was still fresh. Their relationship progressed so quickly that they were married less than a year after my father's divorce from his first wife was final.

He and his ex-wife had spent only a single Christmas together before she left him for another man, leaving all her belongings behind, including an antique wooden chest filled with delicate glass Christmas tree ornaments from her childhood.

She even left behind her wedding band, a tiny gold ring that barely fits on my pinky finger.

My father and his trunk of vintage ornaments stayed at the apartment he'd once shared with his ex-wife, while his ex-wife went back to live at her parents' house. When my mother married my father, she inherited the contents of his apartment, which included not only those ornaments but also his ex-wife's pots and pans and a cobalt blue glass decanter with matching glasses.

"I hated those Christmas tree ornaments," my mother told me.

"I didn't mind living in their apartment after we got married, using their furniture, and cooking with her pots and pans. We didn't have much money. So moving into a fully furnished apartment was a godsend. I appreciated all the home furnishings, but I didn't appreciate those ornaments."

When Christmas rolled around, my parents bought their first Christmas tree. What my mother didn't realize was that her husband's ex-wife's childhood ornaments would end up on that tree.

"The worst was when Christmas was nearing, and we got a tree. I never thought about getting ornaments, but he had it all figured out. He brought the chest into the room from wherever he had stored it, and he opened it. The ornaments were spectacular," my mother told me.

"They were like no other Christmas ornaments I had ever seen. That didn't mean I wanted them on my Christmas tree. I looked at the ornaments, and then I looked at him. He looked as pleased as punch."

My father told my mother the ornaments had belonged to his first wife, but since she had left them behind, they were his. "And now they're ours," he told her. "So we can use them on our tree."

Although my mother would have preferred a bare tree or a tree decorated only with tinsel, she grudgingly accepted the ornaments.

Personally, I remember the fragile glass ornaments well from my own childhood. Every year when we put up our Christmas tree, my mother would warn me, "Be careful with those ornaments. They belonged to your father's first wife."

And every year, when I invariably dropped one or two of them on the hardwood floor and shattered them into pieces, my mother would laugh. "That's one less Christmas tree ornament from your father's ex-wife for next year," she'd say.

My parents stopped putting up a Christmas tree after their youngest child turned twenty. The antique wooden trunk with its burden of remaining unbroken ornaments remains in the attic crawlspace. It might stay there forever.

Would you use Christmas ornaments that belonged to your partner's former spouse? Comments are welcome.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Lifestyle# Society# Christmas

Comments / 281

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
243142 followers

More from Tracey Folly

40-year-old message in a bottle lands on thrift shop doorstep 1,000 miles away from where it was dropped into the ocean

In 1982, a little girl named Stefanie Marco wrote a message and stuffed it inside a glass bottle. Then she launched the bottle into the ocean from her parents' boat while the family was on vacation. The message inside the bottle reads (punctuation added for clarity):

Read full story
Falmouth, MA

Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debate

An unidentified floating object washed ashore at Castle Beach, Tinners Walk, Falmouth, United Kingdom last week. The eagle-eyed local who first spotted the object contacted the local authorities, and the Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team showed up to investigate.

Read full story

3-year-old message in a bottle washes ashore a year after the death of the boy who helped launch it: 'so many memories'

Belfast couple Rita Simmonds and Ciaran Marron found a message in a glass bottle on the sands of Magheraroarty beach in Co Donegal earlier this year, according to Belfast Telegraph. The message was sent on its journey by a pair of American friends in 2019. Sadly, one of those friends has since passed away, making the discovery of the bottle bittersweet for the remaining boy.

Read full story
37 comments

Woman loses 20 pounds to please her partner: Then he tells her to 'lose another 20 and then another 20 ...'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I first started dating my ex, I was immediately drawn to his confidence and sense of humor. He was always the life of the party, and I loved being around him.

Read full story
284 comments

iPhone washes ashore after 460 days lost at sea: Owner was 'in shock that it still worked' after dog walker finds phone

A paddleboarder in the United Kingdom lost her iPhone in the ocean. Four hundred sixty days later, it washed ashore in perfect working condition. It was August 4, 2021, when 39-year-old Clare Atfield went paddleboarding with her phone hanging from a lanyard around her neck. The phone was safely ensconced within a waterproof bag that had come with the paddleboard.

Read full story
43 comments

Mysterious antique 1930s steamer trunk washes ashore at park beach: empty of contents but full of history

An antique steamer trunk washed ashore earlier this month. The piece of luggage dates back nearly a hundred years, and it sports a fitting name: Neverbreak. Keep reading for photos of the actual trunk.

Read full story
30 comments

Woman refuses to believe her high school sweetheart husband is having an affair with the woman he moved into their home

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's friend and coworker married her high school sweetheart. How do I know? She talked about it all the time.

Read full story
189 comments

Woman horrified when she discovers a bottle of prescription pills in husband's pants pocket: 'I didn't know what it was'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a woman goes through her husband's pockets, she never knows what she will find. Some of the time, if she finds anything at all, she will find items that could destroy their marriage. At least that's what happened to a close family member.

Read full story
263 comments

Little girl demands to wait in line for 'talking' Christmas tree, chickens out before she reaches the front of the line

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Many parents bring their children to the mall to visit Santa Claus. As a child, Santa Claus terrified me. I never sat on Santa's lap for a photo or whispered my Christmas gift wishlist in Santa's ear. Just the sight of a mall Santa sent me into a panic.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman takes Christmas week off without manager approval, sends postcards thanking him for 'much-needed vacation'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. My coworker took Christmas week off without the manager's approval and then sent postcards thanking him for the 'much-needed vacation.'

Read full story
370 comments

Housekeeper collects scraps of toilet paper from dirty hotel rooms to save money: 'Otherwise, I'd have to do without TP'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a hotel housekeeper. It was one of the worst jobs I've ever had. The only good thing about being a housekeeper was getting to keep the items hotel guests left behind.

Read full story
201 comments

Mom of 12 expects 49 guests for Christmas: A mother's love is a beautiful thing, without love motherhood is just a job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend from our old hometown gave birth to a dozen children. Her children are all adults now with spouses and children of their own.

Read full story
20 comments

I dated a homeless man: He wasn't a stereotype or a statistic; he was a human being, a man, and my boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As spring was heating into summer during my senior year of high school, I spotted a young man with fiery red hair while I was waiting for the city bus with my friend. I first saw him at the place where all the city buses converged downtown.

Read full story
308 comments

Walmart worker loses false teeth in pie-eating contest, man gets nostrils clogged with blueberries 'for a good cause'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother worked at Walmart. The retail giant held many fun activities and events to raise money for charity. One such event was a pie-eating contest.

Read full story
23 comments

Woman insists on serving wine to her children with dinner: 'I'd get so drunk after dinner that I'd have to go to bed'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It wasn't until 2015, that Portugal officially outlawed the sale of alcohol to minors (persons under the age of 18). So as you can see, today's laws wouldn't apply to the first half of the twentieth century in the Azores, the time and place where this true story is set.

Read full story
270 comments

Teacher promises little girl a wood burning kit for Christmas: She ends up with a coloring book and crayons instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was in elementary school, her teacher picked her to attend an exclusive Christmas party at a neighboring college campus. The teacher told her all the children would receive a Christmas gift of their choice at the party, which they could select from a pre-approved list.

Read full story
121 comments

I quit buying Christmas gifts cold turkey

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. It's that time of the year again. The time when our budgets are slim, and the pressure to give is high. You find yourself spending hours scouring the internet for the perfect gift for someone you barely know. Your children plead with you to buy them one more thing from the toy store, even though they just got a birthday present two months ago. We've all been there...

Read full story
59 comments

Woman refuses to ask for bathroom breaks at work due to crippling anxiety

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My anxiety flared up at work whenever I was overwhelmed with too many tasks. I felt like I couldn't do anything right, and my mind raced with a million thoughts. That made it difficult to focus on the task at hand, and I felt even more anxious.

Read full story
16 comments

Man sports tattoos of all his children's names except his youngest son: 'My name was the only one that got erased'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend's father had tattoos of his wife's name, his two daughters' names, and his oldest son's name... but not his youngest son's name. My boyfriend was his youngest son.

Read full story
357 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy