Woman forced to use her husband's ex-wife's Christmas tree ornaments to decorate every year: 'I never had my own'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Photo by Element5 Digital/Pexels

How would you like to decorate your Christmas tree with second-hand ornaments from your husband's ex-wife? That's exactly what my mother did for decades.

My parents began dating when my father's divorce was still fresh. Their relationship progressed so quickly that they were married less than a year after my father's divorce from his first wife was final.

He and his ex-wife had spent only a single Christmas together before she left him for another man, leaving all her belongings behind, including an antique wooden chest filled with delicate glass Christmas tree ornaments from her childhood.

She even left behind her wedding band, a tiny gold ring that barely fits on my pinky finger.

My father and his trunk of vintage ornaments stayed at the apartment he'd once shared with his ex-wife, while his ex-wife went back to live at her parents' house. When my mother married my father, she inherited the contents of his apartment, which included not only those ornaments but also his ex-wife's pots and pans and a cobalt blue glass decanter with matching glasses.

"I hated those Christmas tree ornaments," my mother told me.

"I didn't mind living in their apartment after we got married, using their furniture, and cooking with her pots and pans. We didn't have much money. So moving into a fully furnished apartment was a godsend. I appreciated all the home furnishings, but I didn't appreciate those ornaments."

When Christmas rolled around, my parents bought their first Christmas tree. What my mother didn't realize was that her husband's ex-wife's childhood ornaments would end up on that tree.

"The worst was when Christmas was nearing, and we got a tree. I never thought about getting ornaments, but he had it all figured out. He brought the chest into the room from wherever he had stored it, and he opened it. The ornaments were spectacular," my mother told me.

"They were like no other Christmas ornaments I had ever seen. That didn't mean I wanted them on my Christmas tree. I looked at the ornaments, and then I looked at him. He looked as pleased as punch."

My father told my mother the ornaments had belonged to his first wife, but since she had left them behind, they were his. "And now they're ours," he told her. "So we can use them on our tree."

Although my mother would have preferred a bare tree or a tree decorated only with tinsel, she grudgingly accepted the ornaments.

Personally, I remember the fragile glass ornaments well from my own childhood. Every year when we put up our Christmas tree, my mother would warn me, "Be careful with those ornaments. They belonged to your father's first wife."

And every year, when I invariably dropped one or two of them on the hardwood floor and shattered them into pieces, my mother would laugh. "That's one less Christmas tree ornament from your father's ex-wife for next year," she'd say.

My parents stopped putting up a Christmas tree after their youngest child turned twenty. The antique wooden trunk with its burden of remaining unbroken ornaments remains in the attic crawlspace. It might stay there forever.

Would you use Christmas ornaments that belonged to your partner's former spouse? Comments are welcome.