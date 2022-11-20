Woman regifts present from daughter-in-law by giving it back to her the following Christmas

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My mother-in-law loved cardinals. She loved anything emblazoned with cardinals, and she loved the crimson birds that frequented the trees in her backyard.

Imagine my delight when I found the perfect Christmas gift for my cardinal-loving mother-in-law on clearance at a store that was going out of business during the holiday season. I knew I had to buy it.

On Christmas morning, my mother-in-law unwrapped her present and found a porcelain Christmas tree ornament with a single hand-painted cardinal on the front. There was a red ribbon affixed to the top of the ornament, and there was a round hole the exact size to drop the included pine-scented pellets to make it smell like a real Christmas tree.

She seemed suitably impressed with the ornament and thanked me profusely. I knew she would love it.

The following Christmas, I was flabbergasted when I opened my Christmas gift from my mother-in-law and saw the exact item I bought her one year earlier. It wasn't a duplicate, either, it was the same one.

How do I know it was the same one and not a coincidence? Easy. I bought the ornament at a store that was going out of business later that same month. That's how I got the item at such a good price. It was on clearance.

When the ornament ended up in my hands a year after I gave it to my mother-in-law, it still bore a clearance sticker with the name of the store that closed a year earlier. I'd used a black Sharpie to scribble out the price. Everything else about the label was intact, just as it had been when I bought it.

In retrospect, I wish I'd called her out on it, but I didn't.

Instead, I accepted the ornament graciously and waited until my husband and I were alone to tell him what his mother had done. He didn't believe me. In fact, he grew angry at the mere mention that his mother may have regifted my gift right back to me.

How was I in trouble for his mom's sneaky regifting practices? That's what I'd like to know.

My husband insisted I was mistaken. Then he insisted she must have loved the present so much the previous year that she rushed out and bought the identical item for me.

That theory didn't work since, as I've written, the store had closed the previous year. It closed forever between the time I bought the Christmas ornament and the time I gifted it to my mother-in-law. In other words, if she'd wanted to go to the store after receiving the gift, she couldn't have done so without a time machine.

I've gotten other clearly regifted items over the years with telltale scraps of wrapping paper or outdated gift labels hidden in the folds or on the underside, but this was the most memorable. Regifting something to the same person who gifted it to you in the first place really takes the cake.

Have you ever regifted a present you didn't like to someone else? How did it go? Comments are welcome.