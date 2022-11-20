Father refuses to allow daughter to keep birthday gift from boyfriend: 'You're not bringing that mouse into this house'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My boyfriend bought me a tiny white mouse for my sweet sixteenth birthday, but my father refused to let me keep it.

I spent my birthday at the mall with my boyfriend. We visited the pet store, and the pet store employee allowed us to play with the mice. I was instantly smitten, and my boyfriend bought me a white mouse as a gift.

When I got home and showed my father, he refused to let me keep it and said "You're not bringing that mouse into this house." He said that it would be a dirty and messy pet and to dispose of it immediately.

I was really disappointed because I had been looking forward to taking care of the mouse and playing with it. However, I have to admit neither my boyfriend nor I had really thought the present through.

We didn't buy a cage, bedding, food, or anything else a new pet owner should have for a mouse. Instead, I just showed up at my house with a single mouse inside a small cardboard box with holes in the lid and expected my stern father to accept it into the house.

I should have known better.

Mice are small, timid creatures that are often seen as pests, but they are also seen as pets depending upon the eye of the beholder. My father did not see them as pets.

While some people may enjoy having a mouse as a pet, others find them to be dirty and a nuisance. If you're one of the latter, you're probably not too thrilled about the thought of sharing your home with one of these furry creatures.

I had to beg my father to allow me to keep the mouse in our detached garage overnight until my boyfriend could come back to retrieve it in the morning. He grudgingly agreed.

It took me a while to see my father's point of view, but I eventually came around. Not everyone wants a mouse in the house.

And if you want a mouse for a pet, definitely ask your parents, spouse, or roommates how they feel about sharing their home with a rodent before you come home with one in a cardboard box.

How do you feel about mice as pets? Comments are welcome.