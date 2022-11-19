Man refuses to eat Thanksgiving turkey if it's not his favorite brand

This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Have you ever met anyone who would eat only one brand of turkey for Thanksgiving dinner? Well, I have, and that person happens to be my father.

For over sixty years, my mother has struggled to buy the perfect turkey to roast for Thanksgiving dinner. I've watched her call store after store, searching for the elusive brand. Then she drives from market to market, looking for a turkey that's exactly the right size, ten pounds.

My father is so picky that he will turn his nose up at any bird that isn't Norbest brand. If it isn't a ten-pound Norbest turkey, then it isn't good enough. Do you know how many shopping trips it takes to find the perfect ten-pound Norbest turkey? It's a lot.

One year, when my mother ran into exceptional difficulty locating a coveted ten-pound Norbest turkey, she settled for a Jennie-O, hoping my father wouldn't be able to tell the difference.

After a single bite of the substitute turkey, my father put down his fork, and announced, "This isn't a Norbest turkey." According to my father, he can tell the difference between a Jennie-O turkey and a Norbest turkey by the fat content.

They all taste the same to me.

A few years ago, my mother bought a nice store-brand turkey at the local Stop & Shop. She served up the hot bird, but to her dismay, it did not trick my father once again.

"All he did was pick at it," she told me. "I could tell he wasn't enjoying it because he knew it wasn't his favorite brand. As for me, I'd be happy with anything for Thanksgiving if I didn't have to cook.

This year, my mother and I searched for our customary unicorn turkey and came up empty. So there will be no turkey on our table this Thanksgiving. We've arranged to have a Portuguese steak dinner called bitoque instead. Bitoque is a Portuguese steak dinner topped with a fried egg and signature pan sauce made of hot red crushed peppers, wine, garlic, and butter with homemade French fries on the side.

"All the stores had were humongous turkeys," my mother told me. "And no one in the family wants to eat Thanksgiving leftovers for a month. So size matters just as much as the brand. I'm not paying for a turkey just to throw most of it away."

My mother claims this is the last year she will chase down my father's favorite turkey. "If he wants a special turkey next year, he can chase it down himself," she said.

When it comes to Thanksgiving turkeys, are you or your family brand loyal? What do you think of having a steak dinner instead of a turkey? And most important, what am I supposed to do with all the cranberry sauce I bought in advance? Comments are welcome.