'She could have just thrown them in the trash': Woman sends back gifts given to her teenage daughter by her boyfriend

This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

Plenty of teens begin dating by the age of sixteen. When my friend was sixteen, she began seeing a nice boy her age. Because of her strict parents, they spent very little time together, but they talked on the phone a lot.

He decided to show his affection for her by mailing her presents, primarily stuffed animals: a teddy bear here, a plush bunny there. When the girl's mother found the gifts along with the accompanying cards, she marched right down to the post office and mailed them back to him.

My friend's mother didn't even know she had a boyfriend. She was incensed when she learned about him from the presents he'd sent.

It can be difficult to know how to react when your teenage daughter receives gifts from her boyfriend. On the one hand, you might not want to seem like you're encouraging the relationship; but on the other hand, you don't want to be too harsh and make your daughter feel like she's done something wrong.

My friend's mother opted for the latter. She grounded her daughter and banned her from speaking with her beau ever again. Her mother also said the presents would have to go.

"You can't keep them," she said.

Instead of just throwing them out, my friend's mother decided to return them in a passive-aggressive way. She wrapped up the gifts and sent them back to him with a note that said:

Dear [Boyfriend's Name], These are the gifts you gave my daughter. I'm returning them to you because I think it would be better if you kept them. I'm sure you'll find someone else who will appreciate them more than she did.

Several weeks after the woman sent back the presents to her daughter's boyfriend, I ran into him on the sidewalk. He seemed displeased, to say the least.

"You know," he told me. "If she didn't want the gifts, she could have just thrown them in the trash instead of sending them back to me in the mail. She could have given them away to someone else. I don't care. But to send them back to me was an insult."

In my opinion, that's exactly how my friend's mother meant it. She sent back the gifts, knowing it would splinter the young relationship.

It's been decades, and I'm still critical of the actions of my mother's friend. I think she should have respected her daughter's privacy and not gone through her things in the first place. Making her relinquish her presents, the first presents she'd ever received from a significant other, was just cruel.

Today, my friend is a twice-married mother-of-three who is none the worse for wear for having received a couple of gifts in the mail. I think her mother overreacted. Then again, she did that a lot.

What do you think? Comments are welcome.