A stranger body-shamed my hairy husband: 'Your husband is the hairiest man I've ever seen in my life'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Body shaming is the act of making someone feel bad about their body or physical appearance. It can be done in person, online, or through the media. Body shaming can lead to a loss of self-esteem, anxiety, and depression. It can also make someone more likely to develop eating disorders, such as anorexia or bulimia.

When people think about body shaming, they usually think of the victims as people who struggle with their weight. However, people also body shame others for traits such as hirsutism, or excessive body or facial hair.

It's no secret that body shaming is a huge problem, especially for women. But men are not immune to the body shaming epidemic.

It was a warm day and my husband and I had decided to go for a walk around our neighborhood. We were enjoying the sunny weather and chatting when we passed a woman who stopped and stared at my husband. I could see the disgust on her face as she looked him up and down, taking in his hairy arms and legs.

"Your husband is the hairiest man I've ever seen in my life," she said, loud enough for us both to hear. "He looks like an animal."

I could feel the anger rising up inside of me, but I forced myself to stay calm. My husband was an attractive man and I loved him as is, hairy or not. I knew that he was self-conscious about his body hair, but I told him all the time that it didn't bother me.

My husband was a bit hairy, but he certainly was not the hairiest man alive. I didn't care if my husband was hairy because I loved him for who he was, not how he looked.

"Excuse me," I said to the woman, "but my husband is a perfectly normal man who just happens to have more body hair than some people. There's nothing wrong with him."

The woman gave me a dirty look, but she didn't say anything to me. I turned to my husband and put my arm around him.

"Don't listen to her," I said. "You're perfect just the way you are."

The woman continued to stare at him and then said, "Do you shave your chest?" My husband was completely caught off guard and didn't know how to respond.

I could tell he was feeling embarrassed and humiliated. I put my hand on his arm and said, "It's okay, honey. Ignore her."

But the damage was done. The woman had succeeded in body shaming my husband and making him feel bad about himself.

My husband was a hairy guy, but that didn't make him any less of a man. He was comfortable with his body and didn't feel the need to conform to society's standards of what is considered "normal." This woman's comments were hurtful and completely uncalled for.

Body shaming is wrong and it needs to stop. No one deserves to be made to feel bad about their body or physical appearance. We are all beautiful and we should all be treated with respect.

