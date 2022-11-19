Heartwarming: Miracle dog returns home alive and well days after heartbroken owner thought she buried pup in the garden

It's like Stephen King's Pet Sematary, only with a happy ending.

Twenty-six-year-old Codie Hutton was devastated when she heard her beloved springer spaniel had been struck by a car and didn't survive. She took the animal home and buried it in her garden. Days later, the dog reappeared alive and well with barely a scratch on her. How did it happen?

Here's the short answer: It wasn't Hutton's dog that was struck by a car. It was another animal, most likely a fox. Due to the animal's condition, Hutton couldn't tell it wasn't her dog. She likely based her assumption on two factors. First, her dog was missing. Second, someone told her the deceased fox was her missing dog. And she believed it.

It all began on Bonfire Night. Many of us outside of Great Britain may be unfamiliar with the annual celebration. What is Bonfire Night?

Guy Fawkes Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Day, Bonfire Night and Fireworks Night, is an annual commemoration observed on 5 November, primarily in Great Britain, involving bonfires and fireworks displays.

It was Bonfire Night when the mom and dog owner lost control of her dog, Maisie, after the dog became frightened by fireworks. Hutton spent days searching for the lost pooch, even camping out in a field where she hoped to find the missing pup, but to no avail.

The doggone doggo was long gone.

Hutton didn't give up the search until she received a phone call telling her the dog had been struck by a car and "flattened." That's when she collected the lifeless animal and brought it home to lay it to rest in her garden.

Days later, she was shocked when Maisie showed up looking very much alive. As Hutton explained:

We were convinced from the tail and markings on the legs that it was her. A microchip couldn't be found, but we accepted and made peace with her death. I told [my son] Taylen she was a star in doggy heaven now. It was devastating.

Maisie covered a lot of distance during her time away from her owner and came home with only minor injuries. The Mirror reported:

The dog was clearly tired and hungry but only suffered a mild eye infection during the trip, that saw her cover 17 miles throughout Melton, Bredfield, Helmingham, and Wickham Market in Suffolk.

Maybe they should change her name to Miracle Maisie.

Now that Maisie is home safe, her owner wants to help raise awareness, and money, for FIDO for lost dogs, the organization that helped search for her while she was missing. She has already raised nearly the entire, modest, approximately $700 USD that she is seeking.

Here's a picture of the real Maisie, looking none the worse for wear after her wacky misadventure. It's good to see her with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. Let's hope she doesn't get spooked by any more fireworks.

She looks like a real firecracker herself.

