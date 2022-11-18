Report card comment confounds woman for over 70 years: 'Did the teacher call me a lonely child or a lovely child?'

This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

When she was a little girl, my mother had a favorite elementary school teacher whom she hasn't forgotten in over seventy years.

Every time school progress reports came out, this teacher wrote kind notes for all the children to show their parents. She always had something nice to say about every one of her students. However, my mother's final progress report has confounded her for over seven decades.

Right at the bottom of the progress report, there was an outlined space in the shape of a square. The square was labeled, "Comment to parents."

My mother's teacher had written a note in cursive in her fancy spidery penmanship that made her lowercase n's and lowercase v's look alike. It was puzzling. My mother has the contents of the note whittled down to two possibilities.

[Name of student] is a lonely child.

Or ...

[Name of student] is a lovely child.

"I still can't figure out what she wrote," my mother told me. "What was she trying to tell my parents? Did the teacher call me a lonely child or a lovely child?"

Lonely or lovely? Which was it? My mother held onto that progress report for half a century trying to figure it out. After fifty years of squinting at the words and even using a magnifying glass, my mother finally came to a solution, if not a conclusion.

"I was ten years old. I went to school and went back home. That way my day. Back then, I didn't think about making friends. I didn't socialize with anyone during school or after school. Did the other kids? I really can't remember."

Either the teacher acknowledged my mother was a lovely child, or she was sending a message to my grandparents letting them know my mother needed to be more outgoing and socialize more with her fellow students. Since my grandparents couldn't read English, it really didn't matter anyhow. That comment to my mother's parents was a courtesy no one ever saw except my mother.

"I finally had enough of that progress report and its decades-old mystery," my mother told me. "I know I was a lovely child. Even though I spent most of my time friendless and alone, I never felt lonely. So I decided to imprint it on my mind that my teacher had called me a 'lovely' child. It's the only answer that made any sense."

According to my mother, she finally let go of that progress report a decade ago. "I kept it in my purse for years," she said, "and it was driving me crazy. I knew I had to let go. You don't know how many times I read that comment."

I remember my mother showing me her confounding progress report when I was a child in elementary school myself. While I don't remember any of the comments left by my own teachers on my report cards, I still remember the worn edges and faded writing of my mother's "lovely" comment.

Could it have said anything other than "lovely"? I don't think so.

