Wealthy man refuses to add his new bride's name to the deed of his house until he realizes he's dying

This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

A family member bought a house when he was a young unmarried man. Although he provided one hundred percent of the finances to pay for the home, he had his parents' names listed on the deed alongside his own.

If something happened to him, he wanted to make sure his parents would still have a roof over their heads. Adding their names to the lease gave him the reassurance he needed.

Years later, he met and married a woman who brought nothing to the marriage but herself. She knew he owned his own home outright, and she demanded to be added to the deed.

Her husband refused. He didn't want to take any chances in case one of his parents outlived him. He wasn't sure whether his new bride would allow them to live out their lives in their home if he added her name to the lease.

In other words, he didn't trust her.

The man and his wife argued about the house for decades. As it turned out, he did indeed outlive his parents. So his wife figured there was nothing holding him back from adding her name to the lease. Right? Wrong.

He continued to refuse her request.

Next, she tried to have him add her name to his bank accounts. He was a self-made millionaire who kept all his money in the bank and spent very little of it on himself or his wife.

His wife insisted upon being added as a joint account owner to his fortune. Once again, he steadfastly declined.

It wasn't until the end of his life that he finally relented. He was diagnosed with a terminal disease, and he knew no one would stay by his side except his wife. He also knew she was about to inherit his house and his fortune anyhow, so he transferred everything into her name.

She finally got everything she had ever asked for just before he lost his health battle and passed away. All those years, decades, of fighting over his property and his money, were for nothing because she got it all anyhow.

It's a sad story, but it illustrates the importance of trust in relationships. If he had trusted his wife enough to add her name to his possessions while they were young, they could have avoided years of animosity and hardship.

Then again, in the end, maybe it's better to be safe than sorry. What do you think?

Ultimately, a relationship should be built on trust so that couples can experience true financial security together. If there is doubt or suspicion between partners, it's time for an honest conversation about finances before it's too late.

The lesson here is to always make sure you trust each other when it comes to money and property, because only then can you truly be prepared for whatever life may throw your way.

Should he have relented sooner? Comments are welcome.