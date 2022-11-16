'You're not Madonna so why do you want to look like her?': Man demands girlfriend 'tone down' her outfits and makeup

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Let me start out by saying I've never dressed like Madonna. However, there was a period in my life when I had just left my husband and was trying to find myself. Part of finding myself meant reinventing my look and experimenting with style.

I wore a lot of makeup, and I chose outfits that were bright, cheerful, and perhaps a bit eccentric. I wasn't trying to get attention. I especially wasn't trying to get attention from men. I was just trying to feel good about myself.

Sometimes feeling good on the inside means trying out different things on the outside. It's a harmless form of self-expression.

The man I dated following my split with my husband didn't appreciate my sense of style. One day, he took a look at my raccoon eyes, red lipstick, black and gold studded boots, fishnet stockings, and denim shorts, and said, "You're not Madonna so why do you want to look like her?"

I was stunned. "What do you mean?" I asked.

"You need to wear less makeup," he said. "And tone down your outfits. Nobody wears denim shorts with fishnet stockings except Madonna."

Again with the Madonna reference, I thought. Anyone should be so lucky to look like Madonna. I couldn't imagine why that was his objection to my aesthetic.

"Have you ever even seen Madonna wearing this outfit?" I asked.

He had to admit he hadn't.

Truth be told, he shouldn't have had any objection to my aesthetic at all. Dating or not, how I dressed was none of his business.

We are all our own people.

I wouldn't compare myself to Madonna; I'm neither that confident nor that vain. But I'll be the first to admit I liked to dress with a little bit of pop.

If he didn't like it, that was too bad.

Here's what he did and didn't accomplish with his thinly veiled insults and ridiculous demands. I didn't stop dressing "like Madonna," by wearing exactly what I wanted to wear even if it included shorts over stockings and glittery boots. However, I did develop a relationship-long grudge against him for having the nerve to tell me how not to dress.

Furthermore, when I looked at him and his appearance, I had a much lower view of him than I would have if he hadn't insulted me. How dare he judge me, when his appearance isn't up to my standards, either, I'd think.

Until he started complaining about my clothes and makeup, I thought he looked fine. Once he started complaining, I found his shirts stained and worn. His jeans were ill-fitting. His coat and belt were ragged. His shoes held on by a shoestring.

His criticism of my appearance only served to awaken my dissatisfaction with his appearance. It was neither healthy nor helpful, and he was the one who started it.

We dated for a very long time before breaking up for reasons that had nothing to do with cosmetics or clothes. But when we broke up, I was happy to be free from his scrutiny, and I realized he never deserved me after all.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.