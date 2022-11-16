Customer accused of abandoning fur coat after seamstress accidentally repairs wrong jacket

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Finding a good seamstress was an exhausting job. A friend of the family had given me an old fur coat, and the pelts had shrunk and pulled apart, especially across the shoulders. I needed someone to stitch the pelts back together and add a new lining to make the coat wearable and winter ready.

One day, my mother and I were running errands when we spotted a sign on a house. The sign advertised all sorts of sewing services. We pulled into the narrow driveway and went inside.

The shop was a one-woman show, the seamstress herself. She said she could repair and reline the fur coat and have it ready in a few weeks.

It was the middle of summer. I told her not to rush. There was plenty of time before the weather grew colder.

The woman agreed to call me when my coat was ready to be picked up. She was also supposed to replace the metal zipper on the front of my winter wool coat.

When summer ended and fall began, I gave the woman a call to ask about the status of my coats. I reassured her that there was still no hurry, but I was curious to find out when she thought they might be ready.

She'd had the coats for several months by then, and she'd originally given me a timeline of a few weeks. The woman assured me she was nearly done repairing the coats and would call me when they were ready.

Winter came. I don't like to be a bother. So although I longed for my winter coats, I refrained from calling. I decided to wait for her to call me, no matter how long it took.

A few months later, she called the house while I was at work. My mother was home, and she answered the phone.

"The weather is getting chilly," the woman said. "Doesn't your daughter want her winter coats? They've been ready forever, and she just abandoned them here."

My mother told her she would be there in five minutes to pick up the coats. My mother was excited to think the coats would be waiting for me when I got home from work. Of course, that didn't happen.

When my mother arrived, the woman didn't recognize her. That was no big deal. It had been months since we'd dropped off the coats.

"You called and told me to pick up my daughter's coats," my mother said.

"Oh, yes," the woman replied. "I remember now. The coats I thought she had abandoned. I'll be right back." She popped into the back room and returned with two coats that weren't mine. They weren't even close.

"These are not my daughter's coats," my mother told her.

The woman looked surprised. "Are you sure?" she asked.

My mother explained she was picking up a red fox fur coat with a neon pink lining and a black wool car coat with a zebra-print lining.

"Those coats aren't ready," the woman replied. "It will be just a few more weeks."

Three weeks later, she called and told me to pick up my coats. This time, they were ready, and they looked great. It was a long wait, but my mended coats were finally back home.

I didn't even complain about the delay. Would you have complained? Comments are welcome.