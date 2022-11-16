Man gives his wedding band to his wife's affair partner at the airport: 'I offer you my wedding ring'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I don't have fond memories of my paternal grandfather. If anything, I was terrified of him and repulsed by him.

He wasn't a loveable man, at least not to his family. My grandfather was loud. He smelled bad. He drank too much, and he was a womanizer.

I never saw him show my grandmother any affection. In fact, the only time I ever saw him be nice to her was when he wanted something from her.

My grandfather always put himself first. He liked to gamble and he was always trying to get money from my grandmother.

She worked hard to support him and his drinking habit, but it was never enough for him. He would often go on binges and spend all of their money, leaving my grandmother with nothing. This would put her into a panic, and she would have to borrow money from her friends just to get by.

My grandfather was also a sanctimonious man who spent much of his time judging others while he thought everything he did was acceptable, superior even. Not so fast, Grandpa.

If I could say one good thing about the man, it's this: he was very hardworking. He worked hard to fund his frequent trips back home, without his wife. It is interesting that he relied upon his wife to fund his lifestyle and his drinking habits, but when it was time to save up money for a trip, he spared no effort.

What was the allure of taking so many trips back home? My grandfather had a mistress, who, like him, was also married. His mistress was younger than his youngest daughter.

For some reason, the husband of my grandfather's young mistress gave my grandfather free rein to do as he pleased while he was in town. The man even allowed my grandfather to lodge in his home, and then he did a disappearing act while his wife and my grandfather stayed together alone for weeks at a time.

My grandmother always stayed at home during my grandfather's excursions, except for this one time she accompanied him to meet his affair partner. When my grandparents landed at the airport, the woman's husband was there to greet them on the tarmac.

The man removed his wedding band and placed it in the palm of my grandfather's hand. "I offer you my wedding ring," he said.

My grandmother stayed with my grandfather and his mistress for the duration of the visit while the woman's husband made his customary disappearance.

"The family didn't know what to think of it," my mother told me. "We all thought your grandmother was naive, but it turned out she knew about the arrangement all along. What was she thinking? Did they have a 'sister wife' situation?"

Following that last visit, my grandfather never left my grandmother's side again. No one knows what changed except for those involved in the affair, and they all took the secret to their graves.

