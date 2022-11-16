Maggots infest woman's dirty dishes after she refuses to wash them

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Can you imagine living with maggot-infested dishes piled up in your kitchen sink?

One woman who rented an apartment from my parents did just that.

The second-floor tenant called my mother to ask how to turn the heat on now that it was getting chilly. My mother went directly upstairs to help her. She passed the kitchen sink on the way into the apartment, but she didn't notice anything out of the ordinary; she wasn't paying attention.

On the way out of the apartment, my mother took a closer look at the kitchen sink. It was overflowing with dirty dishes, but that wasn't the problem.

The problem was that maggots had hatched all over the dirty dishes and were feasting on the food and great stuck to the pots, pans, forks, knives, and plates. "They didn't seem as enamored of coffee cups or glasses," my mother told me. "Probably because there wasn't any decaying food stuck to them."

Summer had come to an end, but the flies were still in full bloom in the woman's apartment. My mother thinks they had gotten into the woman's apartment when the weather was still warm and then just flourished thanks to a neverending supply of food.

My mother pointed out the squirming fly larvae on the dishes in the sink, but her tenant remained unbothered.

"Oh, yeah," she told my mother. "I noticed that, too. I'll take care of that tonight when I get home. I have somewhere I need to go first." She saw the horrified look on my mother's face and smiled. "Don't worry. They will still be here when I get back."

"I'm sure they will," my mother replied. There might even be more of them, she said to herself.

"I don't know what she did, but I would have thrown everything in the trash and started over," my mother told me. "I would never be able to eat on those dishes again. She must have been used to seeing maggots in the house because she wasn't concerned at all."

My mother surmised the woman must have left the dirty dishes in the sink for weeks, maybe even months, in order to get them to that level. She had clearly refused to clean up after herself until the situation became dire.

When the tenant moved out, she left the apartment filthy, but at least the sink was empty. That means she did eventually clean up the mess of dirty dishes. It couldn't have been easy. Did she toss the dishes in the trash after all? Or did she pack up the dishes, maggots and all, and move them to her new apartment? We can only wonder.

Have you ever seen anything like that before? What would you have done if they were your dishes? What would you have done if the woman was your tenant? Comments are welcome.