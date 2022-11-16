Woman suffers cornea injury when 2-year-old daughter trips, falls, and pokes her in the eye with a Barbie doll hand

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

Have you ever really looked at the hands of a Barbie doll? They are all sharp edges and pointy fingers that look all innocent until you take one to the face. My mother found this out the hard way.

When choosing toys for children, parents are always careful to pick ones that are safe with no pointy edges and no small pieces to swallow. These are a few important things to look for, so don't get me started on Barbie's shoes and other tiny accessories.

My mother bought me a Barbie doll when I was two years old. She never imagined Barbie's upper extremities could cause an injury to me or those around me, but she was wrong. My mother was the victim of a vicious unintentional eye gouging courtesy of Barbie's rigid little fingers.

I enjoyed changing my doll into different outfits even if her stiff arms sometimes made it difficult to do so. Sometimes, her fingers got stuck into a cuff or collar, and I'd have to pry the tiny garment off and start over.

One day, my mother was sitting on the floor of my bedroom helping me play with my dolls. I stood up, holding my favorite Barbie doll, tripped, fell, and toppled onto my mother, Barbie doll first.

I poked my mother directly in the eye with Barbie's outstretched hand.

"The pain was excruciating," my mother told me, "but it seemed to diminish over the next couple of hours. However, after I went to bed, the pain came back worse than ever. I didn't sleep a wink all night. The next day, I drove to the emergency room with one eye closed."

The emergency room doctor told my mother she had a corneal abrasion, commonly known as a scratched cornea. He prescribed eye drops and told my mother that corneal abrasions typically heal within forty-eight hours.

After two days, my mother's eye felt a lot better, but she couldn't stand the sight of my Barbie doll. She thought about tossing it in the trash but thought better of it.

"I knew you might miss it," she told me, "so I kept it, but I put it in timeout for a couple of months. By then, you forgot all about it. You had plenty of other dolls to play with."

It's been decades, and my mother still shudders at the sight of a Barbie doll. Sadly, I didn't keep my toys after I became an adult. Instead of collecting them in a box, I dumped them all in a donation bin at Savers when I was in my late twenties. I wonder where she is now, the Barbie, not my mother.

Little pieces of her wardrobe turned up for years after I donated her: a fluorescent pink shoe here, a hot pink dress there. They served as reminders of a childhood gone by, and the day I poked my mother in the eye with my Barbie doll.

What would you have done? Would you have relegated the offending Barbie doll to the trash heap or packed her up to be forgotten? Comments are welcome.