Quail for sale: Woman horrified when her neighbor drops off a box of tiny deep-fried birds for her family to eat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I grew up in a Portuguese household. The Portuguese markets where my mother shopped when I was a kid always had tiny little quails in the frozen section. They came packaged by the dozen.

Neither my mother nor I have ever eaten a quail. They don't seem like food to me. I'll never understand people who eat quail. How much meat can you find to eat on a little bird not much larger than a sparrow?

I've always wondered whether people eat these quail for a snack or a meal. Are they appetizers? They certainly aren't appetizing.

When we lived in the city, we had neighbors who raised their own flock of meat quails. They kept them underneath their backyard grapevine. When they wanted to eat quail, they'd dispatch a dozen tiny birds and suck the bones dry while drinking homemade wine.

I'd rather just go to McDonald's.

When the neighbor learned my mother had never eaten quail, she brought over a dish of the creatures fried in oil. The neighbor was known for selling cooked quail to the locals, and my mother thinks she brought over the free sample with the intention of making my mother her newest customer.

It didn't work.

My mother didn't like the quail on sight. "I tried to tell her that no one in my family was interested in eating baby birds, but she was insistent. She left them on the kitchen counter and left. I was horrified."

I was a little girl when this happened, and I still remember what I perceived as a shoebox filled with dead sparrows in the kitchen. It's a sight I'll never forget.

"The garbage can received them well," my mother told me. "The rest of my day was normal. What I'm trying to say is that it can't be normal to eat birds that small. If you wouldn't eat a parakeet or a sparrow, then why would you eat a quail? Why don't you just go eat some chicken?"

Needless to say, my mother isn't a fan. To this day, she still hasn't eaten a quail, and neither have I, but I do have questions.

Were the tiny birds our neighbor fried up and brought over really quail? My memory could be misleading me, but I think they were far smaller. Even my mother remembers them as sparrow-sized, but sparrows are smaller than quail. Could the so-called quail have actually been sparrows?

Sparrows are small, but they are edible. Furthermore, it's perfectly legal to eat sparrows, according to Bird Watching United States of America. That doesn't mean I want to eat them.

Also, I'm perfectly aware that quail are edible and legal to eat, despite my distaste at the idea of eating them. What one person considers a delicacy, another person may find repulsive, and that's okay. We don't all have to enjoy the same things. If we did, the neighbors would run out of quail... or sparrows.

I still think they were sparrows.

Have you ever eaten quail? What does it taste like? Comments are welcome.