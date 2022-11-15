Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.

My father called my mother from work. He told her they needed to pick up his new dump truck. When he had ordered the truck, he paid for the truck only. He would need to pay for the truck bed separately and then pick the truck up after it had been installed.

He told my mother to bring her checkbook. That's where the trouble began.

My father picked my mother up at home after he got out of work. He drove them to the truck dealerhisp, where they told him his new dump truck was ready. They just needed to pay for the addition of the truck bed, and they could take it home.

When my mother pulled her checkbook out of her purse, she was horrified to see that she had run out of blank checks. There were plenty of blank checks back at the house, but there weren't any inside the checkbook cover she'd so carefully remembered to bring with her.

No matter how closely she looked at the contents of her checkbook, a new pad of checks failed to materialize. All she had was the stubs of the last fifty checks she'd written, and not a single blank check.

You might think it's not that big a deal. Rational people would excuse themselves and drive home to fetch a fresh batch of checks. Unfortunately, my father was not a rational person, especially when he was younger.

My mother felt her stomach sink. She had to admit she hadn't brought checks with her despite the best of intentions. "He made such a scene I thought he was going to pop a cork," she told me. "His temper shot through the roof."

My mother told him to drive her to a bank to make a withdrawal or get a cashier's check, but he refused. He made her squirm for a few minutes before reaching into his back pocket and removing his wallet, in which there was enough cash to pay the bill without writing a check.

He had plenty of money all along.

My mother was very disappointed in him. "You should have heard the way he spoke to me. There was no need for his reaction when he had enough cash in his wallet to spare me the embarrassment."

According to my mother, it was just one of many times my father humiliated her in public. Yet, they've managed to remain married, and they quietly celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Thankfully, writing paper checks has fallen out of fashion. So my mother won't run into that problem again.

What would you have done in her place? Comments are welcome.