Misogynist pizzeria owner tells my boyfriend to control his woman: 'Man is boss'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My ex-boyfriend and I visited the same pizzeria for years. We were shocked when we walked into the establishment one day and learned they were under new ownership.

The new owner was behind the counter. So we walked up and chatted with him for a minute before checking out the new menu. He seemed like a nice enough guy although he did address all his conversation to my boyfriend while ignoring me almost entirely.

I just figured he was socially awkward or had more in common with my boyfriend than me. It wasn't a big deal. I focused on the menu while they made small talk.

Fortunately, the menu hadn't changed much. There were just a few more options than we were used to.

We placed our usual order and got ready to take our seats when my boyfriend made a joke, a misogynist joke at my expense. He wasn't an alpha male. He wasn't a misogynist. He just had a twisted sense of humor. I was used to it by then.

I looked up at the new pizzeria owner, who had overheard everything. I was surprised to see his face break into a huge grin.

"That's right," he said. "Control your woman. Man is boss. Man is boss."

For years, my boyfriend repeated it like a mantra every time he wanted to annoy me. "Man is boss. Man is boss," he'd repeat. "You heard what the pizza guy said. Man is boss."

Quite frankly, I grew tired of hearing it.

You might wonder whether the pizzeria owner was serious. I am one hundred percent certain he wasn't joking. He truly believed in his words, and he was delighted to have found what he thought was a kindred spirit in my boyfriend.

You might also be wondering whether we continued to visit that restaurant. We did.

The new owner relinquished the place back to the old owners after a year. We were shocked to see two familiar faces waiting for us when we walked into the place less than a year after the "man is boss" incident.

Apparently, the old owners had agreed to take back the place if the new owner couldn't make a go of it. And that's exactly what happened. I was happy to see our old friends back behind the counter. They would never tell my boyfriend to control his woman.

We continued eating there more or less on a weekly basis until we broke up. I have no idea whether he continued to go there after that. I imagine so.

I researched the place to see if it was still in business. Sadly, it isn't. The longtime owners were forced to shut down after the landlord refused to renew their lease. They had been in business for nearly three decades by then. I don't know what became of the short-lived owner who was there for a year, and I don't really care.

What would you have done? Would you have responded to the man's comment or let it go as I did? Comments are welcome.