Man always returns girlfriend's car with empty gas tank: 'Are you sure you're not the one who left it on empty?'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

I understand why some women won't date a man who doesn't own his own car. The worst part about dating a man who doesn't own a car is that it can be too easy to fall into the role of a taxi driver or car rental agency, without financial compensation, of course.

Which is worse? Making oneself available as a constant chauffeur or giving up one's own car so a significant other can drive it? I don't know. They're both awful options.

I chauffeured my ex-boyfriend around constantly for years. Now and then, I'd allow him to borrow my car for the day when I was at work.

One time, I let him drive me to work and drop me off so he could have wheels for the day. After he dropped me off at work and drove away, I learned the manager had taken me off the schedule for that day's shift the night before without telling me.

I tried calling my boyfriend on my cellphone; he didn't have a cell phone of his own, so I'd left my cell phone in the car for him in case of situations just like this. He never answered the phone.

Finally, I managed to get in touch with a family member to pick me up, but I was furious. I swore I'd never allow him to use my car again. Of course, I didn't keep my vow. I still allowed him to drive my car now and again.

Letting him drive my car led to numerous problems, such as the time he returned it with a teeny tiny leather jacket in the back seat and swore it belonged to a man. I realize men come in all sizes, but I still have my doubts.

To add insult to injury, he asked me if I wanted to keep the jacket. It was at least three sizes too small.

Another time, he borrowed my car only to return it with the entire front end smashed in. He swore he had no idea how it happened. "I parked it in the parking lot at the grocery store, and when I came outside, it was like that," he said.

He didn't pay a dime toward fixing it while I paid out of pocket for a new bumper, headlights, and a paint job.

The most common consequence of allowing my boyfriend to borrow my car was his lack of courtesy when it came to using all my gas and never filling the tank. He'd regularly return the car with the dashboard light blinking and the chime chiming and deny it when I confronted him.

"Are you sure you're not the one who left it on empty?" he'd ask.

The only time he filled the gas tank was when I left my gas station pay fob in the car. The fob was connected to my checking account and automatically withdrew the funds for gas when used at the pump. The problem was that I hadn't gotten paid yet, and I didn't actually have money in my checking account so twenty bucks in gas cost me a hundred dollars in overdraft fees.

Have you ever let someone borrow your car only to have it returned with an empty gas tank? Comments are welcome.

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
228151 followers

