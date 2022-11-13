Woman mistakes gas station attendant's yardstick for free promotional gift

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

The full-service gas station we frequent had a sign on the pumps that read, "Happy holidays. Don't forget to ask for your free gift from all of us to you."

My mother loves a free gift as much as the first person. She couldn't wait to see what she would receive.

She pulled into the gas station alongside the pump. I was sitting in the passenger seat. We were both excited about the free gift.

As we waited for the gas station attendant, we made guesses about what the gift could be. Would it be a keychain or a car windshield ice scraper? Only time would tell.

When the attendant approached my mother's car window, he lowered his head to ask her what she needed, and that's when she saw it. He was holding a large wooden yardstick in his hands. Who wouldn't want a nice new wooden yardstick?

My mother was pleased with the free gift. She reached out a hand and grabbed the end of the yardstick. She pulled, and the gas station attendant pulled back.

He wasn't letting go.

My mother was puzzled. She figured he didn't want to drop her free gift. "Let go," she told him. "Don't worry. I got it." At this point, she still thought it was her free gift; as you've probably already guessed, it wasn't.

I looked up from my phone to see my mother and the gas station attendant each with two hands on the yardstick. I still didn't know what was happening when my mother handed the yardstick over to my side of the car.

I got the yardstick situated with me in the passenger seat and went back to my phone. For a free gift, it was actually pretty nice. It was thick unfinished wood with nice clear numbers to mark the length.

When the tank of my mother's car was full, the attendant told her to wait for her free gift. My mother and I looked at each other in confusion, and I figured maybe he was getting a second yardstick since there were two of us.

Instead, the man handed us a calendar filled with coupons for the coming year. We thanked him and left the gas station.

After we left, my mother asked me to check the yardstick. "Does it have anything written on it?" she asked.

I examined the yardstick. "Just the usual numbers," I replied. Then I turned the yardstick over. There in large capital letters, it read, "ACE HARDWARE." Uh oh. "I think we accidentally took that man's yardstick," I said. "He must have let you have it when you started pulling it into the car instead of trying to explain they weren't giving away yardsticks as free gifts."

We couldn't stop laughing, but we were too embarrassed to return the yardstick. We still laugh about it whenever we remember it, and we never went back to that gas station.

What would you have done?