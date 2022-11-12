Disagreement about rock-hard refrigerated butter versus soft, melted, room-temperature butter divides family

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

My great-uncle lived in an assisted living facility. He was a spry older man who had lost his wife and just needed help in a few areas in order to live a semi-independent life. The assisted living facility perfectly suited his needs.

My grandmother thought her brother would be happier living with her and my grandfather. Instead of asking him, she decided to put give him a "test" to see whether he would be a good fit in their household. Grandma didn't bother telling him about it; she wanted him to act natural.

She invited my great-uncle to spend the weekend at my grandparents' house, and so his "test" began.

The first day went well. My grandmother thought the situation was promising, but she needed a little more time to decide to invite her brother to live with her. If things continued the way they were going, she was sure the answer would be yes.

My grandmother made coffee, bacon, eggs, and toast on the second day for herself, her brother, and my grandfather for breakfast. She pulled her butter dish out of the refrigerator with its rock-hard stick of butter and set it on the table. "Would you like butter for your toast?" she asked.

Her brother squinted at the butter. "Why do you keep the butter in the refrigerator?" he asked. "It doesn't spread when it's cold. My wife always kept the butter at room temperature. Look at this. I can't even make a dent in the butter. It's so hard." He talked about the butter all through breakfast, even after he ran out of toast to butter.

My grandmother sat through his butter tirade before deciding to drop the news. "I was planning to invite you to live with us," she said. "This was a test to see if you would make a good addition to our household, and I am sorry to say you failed the test."

Her brother must have felt shocked. He knew nothing about this so-called test. "If that's why you invited me for the weekend, then I could have saved you a lot of time and trouble. I actually like living at the assisted living facility. I'd never leave unless they threw me out," he said.

"And another thing," he added, "if you don't want to leave your butter at room temperature, then you should just buy margarine instead. You can keep it in the refrigerator, and it never gets too hard to spread. Margarine is always spreadable, but it's not as tasty."

He was back at the assisted living facility the next day, and he never received another invitation to spend time at my grandparents' house. Not for the weekend. Not for a day. And especially not for breakfast.

