Man resets trip meter in girlfriend's car back to zero every time he borrows it: 'Oops, I don't know how it happened'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My boyfriend didn't own a car.

On the day I picked up my new car from the dealership, my boyfriend left my gas cap sitting atop the pump at the gas station. As I pulled out of the driveway into the busy street, I noticed that the outer gas cap was wide open.

"You did put the gas cap back on after you finished pumping the gas. Didn't you?" I asked.

"I don't know," he replied. "I think so. Yeah."

He hadn't.

I felt frustrated. Don't get me wrong. I don't need a man to pump my gas. In fact, I never asked him to pump gas for me again.

Yet, I did plenty of things for him, including allowing him to borrow the aforementioned car. I had only one rule: Don't reset my trip meter.

It wasn't that I wanted to monitor how many miles he drove, although I believe I would have had that right since I paid for the car, the insurance, repairs, and of course, gasoline. It's just that I had a habit of resetting the trip meter every time I put gas in the car, and I used it as a casual gauge of how much gas I was consuming per mile.

It wasn't important, but it was important to me.

And yes, since it was my car, etc., etc., I expected him to use the car only for its agreed-upon purpose. If he asked to drive my car home late at night, then I didn't expect him to drive twenty extra miles to his friend's house or go down to the city to the bar.

Was I wrong?

As you can probably guess from my aforementioned rant, my boyfriend always reset the trip meter when he returned my car to me. Immediately before returning it to me. As in, he always returned the car with the trip meter set precisely to zero.

Yes, I felt infuriated every time. Yes, knowing he was directly disobeying my request not to reset the trip meter added to my fury. And yes, knowing he was intentionally resetting my trip meter after I'd asked him multiple times not to aroused my suspicions.

What was he trying to hide?

Do you think I was controlling? I don't.

If he didn't want to satisfy my request not to reset the trip meter back to zero every time he drove my car, then he had a multitude of other options: walk, call an Uber, ask a friend for a ride, get a job and earn enough money to buy his own car. The possibilities were endless.

Every time I asked him why he did it, he simply shrugged and said, "Oops, I don't know how it happened."

I was doing him a favor by allowing him to drive my car; I simply asked for a favor of my own: Do not reset my trip meter.

Was that a lot to ask? Comments are welcome.