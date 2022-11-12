Son breaks adoptive dad's heart when he reconnects with his biological father

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I knew a woman who had a baby when she was a senior in high school. A few years after high school graduation, she met a kind man who treated her son as if he was his own child.

She married him. Who could blame her? He treated her like a queen. The fact that he loved her son was a bonus. He asked her if he could adopt the boy; he wanted nothing more than to make it official, but first, they'd have to ask the child's biological father.

The boy's biological dad was more than happy to sign away his parental rights to his child's mom and stepdad. He was thrilled to be relieved of his child support duties; he was behind on payments anyhow.

The woman's husband adopted her child. It was official. The boy had a new father now.

The stepdad-turned-dad was the one who took the boy to his soccer games, helped with homework, and went to parent-teacher conferences. He was the one who was there for the boy, day in and day out.

So you can imagine how hurt he must have felt when, years later, the boy reconnected with his biological father. As a rebellious teen, he simply had more in common with his free-spirited bio-dad than with his hardworking adoptive father.

It's not that the boy didn't love his adoptive dad. He did. But there was something about his biological dad that was irresistible. Maybe it was the shared blood between them. Maybe it was the fact that his biological dad had always been in the background of his life, even though he hadn't been a part of it.

Whatever the reason, the boy started spending more and more time with his biological dad, until eventually, he was barely spending any time at all with his new dad. It was like he had two fathers now, and one of them was getting left behind.

The adoptive dad tried his best to understand. He tried to be supportive. But it was hard to see the boy that he had raised since he was a toddler becoming more and more distant.

In the end, the adoptive dad couldn't take it anymore. He and the boy's mom got a divorce. And the boy was left with two fathers: one that he had always known, and one that he was just getting to know.

It's a sad story, but it's not an uncommon one. It's hard when kids connect with their biological parents after being raised by someone else. It can break hearts and tear families apart.

The last I heard, the boy and his biological father were closer than ever. The boy has grown into a man now, and he is married with children of his own.

I don't know what became of the man who adopted him and raised him.

