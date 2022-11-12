Teen's parents install a padlock on the outside of his bedroom door to enforce curfew: 'I jumped out the window instead'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

When I was a senior in high school, I dated a boy with a lock on the outside of his bedroom door. I thought it was strange, but I never asked about it.

Eventually, he brought it up himself. He wasn't the only member of the family with a lock on the outside of their bedroom door. His two older sisters and his older brother all had the same hardware installed outside their bedrooms.

His brother had moved out of the house a year earlier and moved in with his girlfriend. One of his sisters was married with children. His other sister lived at home, but she was a mother of two. It would have been impractical to lock her in her room overnight at that point.

The only lock in active use was the lock outside my boyfriend's door. It was a bit creepy.

One night, he told me the story of the lock on his door. "I used to sneak out of the house in the middle of the night to meet girls," he told me. "So my parents started locking me in my bedroom at night so I couldn't get out. Then I jumped out the window instead."

Unlike his previous girlfriend, I couldn't typically stay out late, and I didn't live nearby. So there was no need to lock him in his room to keep him away from me overnight.

In the year we dated, I never saw any evidence that the lock was currently in use with one exception. When we stopped by his house after attending senior prom, his family had locked us out of the room. It was the only day I ever had a late curfew the entire time we dated.

We spent a lot of time at his house while we were dating, and we had unrestricted access to every from in the house the entire time. It seemed strange that his parents would lock us out of his bedroom just because it was prom night.

Things got even stranger when I learned it wasn't his parents who had dusted off the lock and snapped it into place, it was his meddling older sister.

I was just glad I didn't have to contend with locked doors in my family's house. That would have been scary. Then again, I've never been a night owl. I'm content to be in my pajamas before sundown and fast asleep before the time on the clock reaches double digits. Locking me in my bedroom would have been redundant.

We broke up shortly after the prom for reasons unrelated to the lock on his bedroom door or the family members who would put it there, but I've never forgotten how unusual and unsettling it was. I didn't wonder until years later how they expected him to use the bathroom overnight. I'm sure that would be one of my biggest complaints if I'd been in his situation.

What do you think?