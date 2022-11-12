Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.

My boyfriend--he's my ex-boyfriend now--and I always ordered steak tips with mushrooms and onions and a couple of baked potatoes along with the all-you-can-eat buffet. We'd gorge ourselves on pasta salad and dinner rolls while we waited for our food.

I always left with a stomachache.

On one occasion, we were finishing up our dinners when a woman came to our table and picked up our discarded potato skins and brought them back to her table where she devoured them with gusto. Now, I'm not talking about potato skins, the appetizer you get at many restaurants with twice-baked potatoes, melted cheese, bacon, chives, and sour cream.

I'm talking about the uneaten cooked potato skins off our baked potatoes.

We watched incredulously as the woman finished eating our potato skins and found another table whose customers had been served baked potatoes and left the skins behind. She repeated the process several times.

The woman picked up the potato remnants with her fingers and retreated to her table once more. By now, her actions had aroused the attention of half the customers in the restaurant. Some people were getting angry.

Someone must have notified the restaurant staff because an employee in an official uniform with a name tag affixed to her shirt approached the woman and told her to stop taking food off other people's plates.

While I couldn't hear her response, I inferred from her body language she was saying something about only taking food when other people were done with it. And she didn't want to stop.

I overheard the employee telling her they'd be happy to bring her a couple of baked potatoes on the house, and all she had to do was stop bothering the other customers. "Stop bothering people," she said firmly.

The woman shook her head. She didn't want fresh, hot baked potatoes on the house. She wanted the leftovers from other people's baked potatoes. Who can say why? The stomach wants what the stomach wants.

While the staff member went back into the kitchen to fetch the unasked-for baked potatoes, the hungry customer snatched a few more potato peels off the tables. She was insatiable. I hope she still had room for potatoes for dessert.

My ex and I packed up and left just as the hot baked potatoes arrived at the woman's table. I have no idea how she received them. We were finished with the baked potato theater and our dinner. So we left.

I've never seen anything like that again, and I'm glad. I hope the woman ate her fill once her potatoes hit the table. It seemed like she needed them. I still wonder what her story was.

Comments are welcome.