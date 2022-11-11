Teen's mother adds an extra candle to his birthday cake to help trick his new girlfriend into thinking he's a year older

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EkTn_0j7h6BvZ00
Photo by Daniel Jurin/Pexels

It was a hot summer day when my best friend and I decided to watch a popular movie about vampires on the big screen. We went to the discount movie theater that showed second-run films for a dollar a ticket. We were teenagers on summer break from high school, and it was the best entertainment we could afford.

Besides, the movie theater had ice-cold air conditioning, and it was hot outside.

We sat in the empty theater for a few minutes before two teen boys entered. They looked to be around our age. We struck up a conversation that lasted throughout the entire movie. I didn't hear a single line.

The taller boy and I hit it off. We exchanged phone numbers, and we began dating.

Around a week into our budding relationship, he told me it was his birthday coming up soon. He told me that he was sixteen going on seventeen, and I believed him.

I went to his house to celebrate his seventeenth birthday with him and his parents, and I watched as his mother painstakingly counted out seventeen tiny candles and placed them atop the cake. I would be seventeen in a few months.

Later that day, his mother said she had something to tell me. She confessed that her son wasn't turning seventeen, and she felt guilty for helping him lie to me. The number of candles on his cake was off by a single candle.

We were celebrating his sixteenth birthday, not his seventeenth birthday. I would never have known if his mother hadn't let her conscience get the best of her and confessed her part in the subterfuge.

As for his father, he just laughed.

I was only briefly perturbed, not necessarily that he was a year younger than I was, but because he and his mother had gone to such great lengths to deceive me. Okay, maybe conspiring to add an extra birthday candle to his cake doesn't qualify as "great lengths," but it was still deceitful.

It was easy to mistake him for an "older" man. He had the thick and sturdy build of a football player, and he stood over six feet tall. Also, he had a very grown-up job as a forklift operator working the third shift after dropping out of high school. There was nothing to indicate he was only fifteen when I met him.

Unfortunately, he lost his job shortly after we started dating. Following a forklift incident at work, the boss realized he was both unlicensed and too young to operate a forklift legally, and they let him go.

We dated for nearly a year, but it feels like longer. He was there for my senior prom and my high school graduation, and then he was gone. It had nothing to do with his age.

Would you be upset if you learned your boyfriend lied about his age with the help of his mother? Comments are welcome.

