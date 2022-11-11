Restaurant owner calls customer 'too high-maintenance' for requesting ketchup, mustard, vinegar for her burger and fries

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

Aren't ketchup, mustard, and vinegar popular condiments for customers who order a burger and fries? I think so. As far as I'm concerned, they're practically compulsory.

I ate an early dinner at an expensive restaurant recently. My companion and I sat at the bar in the corner closest to the wall.

We've eaten at the same restaurant at least a hundred times. For a while, it was our regular go-to whether we wanted dine-in or takeout. Lately, we've been branching out a bit more, by which I mean ordering delivery from the local pizzeria. So we haven't eaten there as often as of late.

The restaurant is under new management. We didn't recognize any of the servers or bartenders, but as I said, we've been hunkering down at home and ordering delivery for a bit. So we weren't surprised.

It was perhaps half full on the afternoon we visited. Maybe a little less. I would have liked to eat at a booth, but I knew my companion preferred sitting at the bar. I didn't even bother mentioning it. Instead, I just made a beeline for the most remote section of the bar.

I don't mean that our seats were far away or difficult to service. On the contrary, we sat right beside the door the bartenders and servers used frequently to fetch supplies, and we were no more than two empty barstools away from the other customers sitting at the bar.

We had two bartenders waiting on us in tandem. One brought us our drinks, mine was water with ice, no lemon. The other took our food order.

I ordered a bacon barbecue burger, well-done, with a side of blue cheese dressing. My companion ordered the same thing, only medium-well with no blue cheese dressing.

When the restaurant owner delivered the food personally, I figured they were understaffed or the owner liked to have his finger on the pulse of his eatery. He placed the plates in front of us, and I immediately noticed my plate didn't have the side of blue cheese dressing I'd requested.

Just as quickly as I noticed it, I decided not to mention it. The blue cheese dressing was a fair distance away in the kitchen, and I didn't want to be a bother. However, I did ask for ketchup, mustard, and vinegar, which I knew from past experience they kept right behind the bar.

"Can I get you anything else?" he asked.

"Yes," I replied. "May I please have ketchup, mustard, and vinegar?"

He looked at me for a beat before responding. When he did respond, it wasn't to me. The man turned to my companion. "Good luck with that," he said. "She's too high maintenance."

Neither of us responded. At least, I don't think we did. It's a blur.

The man gathered my requested condiments, a task which took approximately ten seconds. I thanked him and ate my food, which was delicious, but I couldn't help but wonder.

Does requesting the most basic condiments really make me high maintenance? Comments are welcome.