Man urges best friend to dump woman with cancer: 'You don't need that kind of drama in your life'

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VpG7l_0j7HjdB100
Photo by Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

I knew a couple who married young. They divorced young, too, after the woman got caught cheating on her husband with another man.

It was an unexpected development. Our mutual friends and I all thought they were the perfect couple. He had even adopted her child from a previous relationship and was raising the girl as his own. What could go wrong?

Based on outward appearances, we thought they were a great couple. Unfortunately, as they say, there is often more than meets the eye. The affair was the last straw, and they split just a few short years after they married.

We all felt sorry for him.

He was a good person with a big heart, and he would have done anything to make his wife happy. Almost anything. He couldn't stay with her if she continued seeing other men, and she refused to stop. So he had no other choice. He filed for divorce.

Following their messy divorce, the husband went through a long period of grieving. He didn't think he would ever find love again, but he did. Or maybe it was love that found him.

He began dating a young woman who was everything his ex-wife wasn't, especially loyal and kind. They fell in love so quickly that his best friend became alarmed.

"Don't commit to one woman," his best friend warned. "You got married young. This is your second chance to play the field. Don't throw the rest of your youth away on one woman."

The man didn't listen. He was just happy to have found love again, but then his new girlfriend told him something that shook him to his core.

She had been diagnosed with cancer. Not recently either. She had known about her cancer diagnosis before they met, but she had declined not to tell him until they got serious.

Now, they were serious, and he was devastated. So he turned to his best friend for comfort. Instead, his friend gave him this unwanted advice: "Dump her. You don't need that kind of drama in your life."

The man was torn. On one hand, his best friend was right. Having a girlfriend with cancer would be hard, really hard. But on the other hand, he loved her. He couldn't imagine his life without her.

So he did the only thing he could do. He stayed by her side and supported her through her cancer battle. It was the hardest thing he's ever done, but it was worth it. Because in the end, she beat cancer.

He didn't throw the rest of his youth away on one woman, as his best friend had feared. He found the woman of his dreams, and he committed to her for life. It was the best decision he ever made.

They're still together today, happier than ever. They're married with two children of their own.

Moral of the story: Listen to your heart, not your friends.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Relationship Advice# Lifestyle# Society# Culture

Comments / 64

Published by

Writing about relationships online since 2009.

Massachusetts State
223465 followers

More from Tracey Folly

Quail for sale: Woman horrified when her neighbor drops off a box of tiny deep-fried birds for her family to eat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up in a Portuguese household. The Portuguese markets where my mother shopped when I was a kid always had tiny little quails in the frozen section. They came packaged by the dozen.

Read full story
119 comments

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.

Read full story
59 comments

Misogynist pizzeria owner tells my boyfriend to control his woman: 'Man is boss'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My ex-boyfriend and I visited the same pizzeria for years. We were shocked when we walked into the establishment one day and learned they were under new ownership.

Read full story
38 comments

Man always returns girlfriend's car with empty gas tank: 'Are you sure you're not the one who left it on empty?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I understand why some women won't date a man who doesn't own his own car. The worst part about dating a man who doesn't own a car is that it can be too easy to fall into the role of a taxi driver or car rental agency, without financial compensation, of course.

Read full story
70 comments

Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.

Read full story
226 comments

Woman tosses video game console out the second-story window after son buys it with his own money: 'Pay for it yourself'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by the individual who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who had a penchant for video games.

Read full story
238 comments

Marriage, family destroyed when woman has affair with much younger brother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. She was the daughter of a family friend.

Read full story
59 comments

'Children should be seen and not heard': Our mysterious upstairs neighbor's son never made a single sound in 5 years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were landlords for decades. They lived on the first floor of their three-family home, and they rented out the top two floors to tenants who came and went.

Read full story
67 comments

Woman stops washing the laundry and bathing herself to save money, uses copious amounts of Love's Baby Soft instead

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. As my aunt got older, she stopped taking baths and washing her laundry. Instead, she just sprayed herself with a lot of perfume.

Read full story
302 comments

Woman wears sunglasses to fry eggs at night: "She was worried about splashing grease in her eyes but not on the stove'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt never seemed to enjoy the food my grandmother made for dinner when she was a teen. Unfortunately, my grandmother had a strict dinnertime policy:

Read full story
84 comments

Woman mistakes gas station attendant's yardstick for free promotional gift

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. The full-service gas station we frequent had a sign on the pumps that read, "Happy holidays. Don't forget to ask for your free gift from all of us to you."

Read full story
99 comments

Disagreement about rock-hard refrigerated butter versus soft, melted, room-temperature butter divides family

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My great-uncle lived in an assisted living facility. He was a spry older man who had lost his wife and just needed help in a few areas in order to live a semi-independent life. The assisted living facility perfectly suited his needs.

Read full story
3 comments

Man resets trip meter in girlfriend's car back to zero every time he borrows it: 'Oops, I don't know how it happened'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My boyfriend didn't own a car. On the day I picked up my new car from the dealership, my boyfriend left my gas cap sitting atop the pump at the gas station. As I pulled out of the driveway into the busy street, I noticed that the outer gas cap was wide open.

Read full story
1 comments

Son breaks adoptive dad's heart when he reconnects with his biological father

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a woman who had a baby when she was a senior in high school. A few years after high school graduation, she met a kind man who treated her son as if he was his own child.

Read full story
67 comments

Teen's parents install a padlock on the outside of his bedroom door to enforce curfew: 'I jumped out the window instead'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. When I was a senior in high school, I dated a boy with a lock on the outside of his bedroom door. I thought it was strange, but I never asked about it.

Read full story
257 comments

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.

Read full story
206 comments

Teen's mother adds an extra candle to his birthday cake to help trick his new girlfriend into thinking he's a year older

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was a hot summer day when my best friend and I decided to watch a popular movie about vampires on the big screen. We went to the discount movie theater that showed second-run films for a dollar a ticket. We were teenagers on summer break from high school, and it was the best entertainment we could afford.

Read full story
142 comments

Restaurant owner calls customer 'too high-maintenance' for requesting ketchup, mustard, vinegar for her burger and fries

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Aren't ketchup, mustard, and vinegar popular condiments for customers who order a burger and fries? I think so. As far as I'm concerned, they're practically compulsory.

Read full story
625 comments

Little girl demands to go to gas station with daddy then freaks out when they leave mommy behind

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a child, I was very attached to my mother. I still am. Since my father was a workaholic who typically left the house for work in the morning before I woke up and came home after I was asleep, he was little more than a stranger I saw briefly on weekends and holidays.

Read full story
94 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy