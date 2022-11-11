Man urges best friend to dump woman with cancer: 'You don't need that kind of drama in your life'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

I knew a couple who married young. They divorced young, too, after the woman got caught cheating on her husband with another man.

It was an unexpected development. Our mutual friends and I all thought they were the perfect couple. He had even adopted her child from a previous relationship and was raising the girl as his own. What could go wrong?

Based on outward appearances, we thought they were a great couple. Unfortunately, as they say, there is often more than meets the eye. The affair was the last straw, and they split just a few short years after they married.

We all felt sorry for him.

He was a good person with a big heart, and he would have done anything to make his wife happy. Almost anything. He couldn't stay with her if she continued seeing other men, and she refused to stop. So he had no other choice. He filed for divorce.

Following their messy divorce, the husband went through a long period of grieving. He didn't think he would ever find love again, but he did. Or maybe it was love that found him.

He began dating a young woman who was everything his ex-wife wasn't, especially loyal and kind. They fell in love so quickly that his best friend became alarmed.

"Don't commit to one woman," his best friend warned. "You got married young. This is your second chance to play the field. Don't throw the rest of your youth away on one woman."

The man didn't listen. He was just happy to have found love again, but then his new girlfriend told him something that shook him to his core.

She had been diagnosed with cancer. Not recently either. She had known about her cancer diagnosis before they met, but she had declined not to tell him until they got serious.

Now, they were serious, and he was devastated. So he turned to his best friend for comfort. Instead, his friend gave him this unwanted advice: "Dump her. You don't need that kind of drama in your life."

The man was torn. On one hand, his best friend was right. Having a girlfriend with cancer would be hard, really hard. But on the other hand, he loved her. He couldn't imagine his life without her.

So he did the only thing he could do. He stayed by her side and supported her through her cancer battle. It was the hardest thing he's ever done, but it was worth it. Because in the end, she beat cancer.

He didn't throw the rest of his youth away on one woman, as his best friend had feared. He found the woman of his dreams, and he committed to her for life. It was the best decision he ever made.

They're still together today, happier than ever. They're married with two children of their own.

Moral of the story: Listen to your heart, not your friends.