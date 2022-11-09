Shrinkflation strikes Scott toilet tissue: 'Tiny rolls for the same price'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My family's favorite toilet tissue is shrinking fast.

We are a Scott toilet paper household. It's all we ever use. Scott isn't particularly soft, comfortable, or absorbent, but it plays well with our old pipes and our septic tank.

Can't have soft, fluffy toilet paper clogging up our fixtures.

We've used the same toilet paper for so many years that we noticed immediately when the rolls shrank in size. When my mother went to change the roll--yes, she is the primary person who is responsible enough to do such things--she knew something was different.

"I compared the rolls side by side, and the new ones were significantly shorter. I'm talking about the width of the cardboard tubes, not the number of sheets per roll. There was at least a half-inch just missing," my mother said.

"The change isn't benefiting the consumer, so it must be benefiting the company," she added.

If we aren't happy with the incredible shrinking toilet paper, then why don't we just switch to a different brand? It's simple. There are no other brands that disintegrate quite as quicky as Scott. It virtually melts the moment it hits the bowl.

Whenever my mother is forced to purchase a different brand of toilet paper, she performs little experiments on the tissue before she will allow us to flush it down the toilet. We must make sure it dissolves quickly enough lest it clogs the drain pipes or septic tank.

I've seen it with my own eyes. Nothing comes close to Scott if you're worried about clogs or septic tanks. That's why we will never switch despite the missing surface area of the toilet paper, but that doesn't mean we're happy about it.

"Tiny rolls for the same price as the old rolls," my mother complained when she first got her hands on a package of the "shrinkflated" toilet tissue.

Yet, old faithful has a hold on us because it has everything we need in a toilet tissue (i.e. quick and reliable biodegradability). Maybe someday they will give us back our half-inch of toilet tissue per roll. Until then, we remain customers if not perhaps grudgingly.

We aren't the only ones who have noticed the flimsier rolls. Check out these online comments:

A roll from 2019 weighs 6.46 ounces, while a roll I bought recently weighs 5.78 oz. That's an almost 11% shrinkage on top of the price increases they just put into effect.

Fun fact - the tubes on the old rolls are longer as well, that’s why the tp holders next to your home toilet has so much room on the sides when the roll is put on.

a few years ago they made it less wide. The cylinder shorter.

How has shrinkflation affected you and your family? Are you loyal to a single brand of toilet paper, or do you look for the best bargain regardless of brand? Comments are welcome.