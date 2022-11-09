Woman goes into anaphylactic shock after using popular oral pain reliever: 'It felt like I swallowed a telephone pole'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission.

I have overcrowded teeth. Sometimes they ache. It's a pain I'd compared to teething pain or the feeling you get when your wisdom teeth try breaking through the surface of your gums. Until recently, I always kept a bottle or tube of oral pain reliever handy that contained the active ingredient benzocaine.

One day, my mother decided to borrow my benzocaine without asking. Borrowing things without asking wouldn't ordinarily be a problem for me. She's welcome to anything I own.

The problem was that she didn't follow the directions.

"Never use any product without following the instructions," my mother said. "I learned my lesson when I exceeded the recommended amount of an oral pain reliever and ended up going into anaphylactic shock."

My mother was having some mouth pain in a spot where her dentures rubbed. She knows I always have something for everything, so she poked around my stuff to see whether I had anything that might help. That's when she found this product, which I'm intentionally not naming by name.

The day started just fine. My mother was expecting a family member for a visit, and she was freshly showered and ready for her day. Everything was good except for a small painful bump inside her mouth.

My mother applied the oral pain reliever once, twice, and three times, using progressively larger amounts of it to numb the pain. Then she went into the kitchen to prepare roast beef for lunch.

She didn't get very far before she noticed her lips beginning to swell. They felt pouty. Every time she looked in the mirror, her lips appeared larger than the time before. Then her throat began to tingle.

My mother felt flabbergasted that something as simple as an oral pain reliever could have such intense side effects. Then she started wheezing.

"It felt like I swallowed a telephone pole," she told me. "My throat was so constricted."

I called 911. Paramedics came and injected her with epinephrine. Twice. Then they gave her intravenous Benadryl and brought her to the hospital with their sirens wailing and their lights blazing. Thankfully the treatments worked. She spent the entire day at the hospital, and her lips were still visibly swollen when she came home, but she was alive.

I wrote a letter to the company that produces the oral pain reliever that sent my mother to the hospital. I asked whether they would compensate my mother for those medical expenses not covered by her insurance.

Since my mother has excellent insurance, her uncovered medical expenses were a single prescription for an epi-pen to keep with her in case of anaphylaxis: $690. We thought it was the least they could do, but they sent us a letter stating it's their policy not to pay for such things along with a lengthy form to fill out for their research and development team regarding my mother's allergic reaction. We opted not to fill out the form.

Although I never suffered any side effects from the product, I decided to stop using it myself. I don't even want it in the house.

Have you or anyone you know ever suffered anaphylaxis? It's terrifying and life-threatening.