My ex-boyfriend's best friend asked me on a date the day before my wedding: I was ashamed to tell him I was engaged

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

It all started with a summer romance.

I met a man at a bus stop. Believe it or not, he was the second man I'd met at a bus stop and the second man I'd dated whom I'd met at a bus stop.

We dated for the summer. I don't know what I was expecting when the summer ended, but I wasn't expecting him to run away with his ex-girlfriend, which is exactly what he did.

My summer romance had a best friend who'd apparently always had a crush on me because he tried to kiss me under a tree as soon as my boyfriend flew the coop with his ex. I denied the kiss.

Two years later, I was planning my wedding to another man when I saw him again. In fact, it was the day before my wedding.

I was working at my job as a bank teller when my ex-boyfriend's best friend, perhaps his former best friend at that point, walked into the bank. He recognized me immediately and made small talk for a few minutes before suggesting we go out on a date.

I didn't know how to say no, but I didn't say yes either. I just tried to dodge the question. The conversation was growing more uncomfortable by the minute.

Finally, my coworker who sat to the left of me piped up, loudly. "Why don't you just tell him you're getting married tomorrow?" she all but shouted. "Show him the ring."

"You're getting married tomorrow?" His eyes grew wide.

"Show him the ring," my coworker barked again.

I meekly held up my hand to display the tiny diamond chip on its gold band. "Yes," I said. "I'm getting married tomorrow." I don't know why I felt so embarrassed, but I did.

I felt ashamed. I felt ashamed of the ring, which I knew was unimpressive by anyone's standards. I felt ashamed that I hadn't immediately told him I couldn't go on a date with him since I'd become a married woman in less than twenty-four hours. I even felt ashamed that my coworker had stepped in and announced my upcoming nuptials.

My ex-boyfriend's best friend took the hint and left. What other choice did he have?

"Why didn't you just tell him you were getting married?" my coworker asked.

"I don't know," I replied. It was the truth. I had no idea. It certainly wasn't because I was interested in him. If I'd been interested in him, I could have dated him two years earlier.

It's possible that I didn't say anything to my ex-boyfriend's best friend because I was still reeling from the abrupt end of my summer romance. It's also possible that I didn't want to hurt his feelings. After all, he had been a good friend to my ex-boyfriend.

In the end, it doesn't really matter why I didn't tell him I was getting married the next day. The fact is, I wasn't interested in dating him and should have said so outright. Hindsight is always 20/20.

What would you have done? Comments are welcome.