Man calls girlfriend on her birthday to tell her he's on a road trip with his ex: 'Do you know what day today is?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My boyfriend and I didn't talk on the phone much, mostly because he didn't have a phone.

He lived with roommates a block away from the house where I lived with my parents. So we had a standing date. I'd walk to his place at the same time every morning, and we'd spend the day together. Then I'd walk home.

Things became trickier after he moved across town. We didn't see each other as often; we only spoke when he called from a payphone or his friend's house.

Then he just disappeared. I knew the neighborhood where he'd moved, but I didn't know the address. I had no way of calling him. His friends said they hadn't heard from him.

I knew he was a free spirit, so I wasn't exactly worried. But still, he was my boyfriend one day and flew the coop the next, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't more than a little annoyed.

Life moved on. I worked part-time, hung out with friends, and tried to pass the time until I heard from him again. Then, late one night, the phone on the wall of my parents' basement rang.

I answered the phone, and it was him. I burst into tears. All the emotions I'd bottled up for the past three months erupted from me.

It was my birthday.

Finally, there he was on the phone, and I instinctively knew his calling on my birthday was a coincidence. There was no way he'd ghost me for three months and then call to wish me a happy birthday.

As it turned out, he didn't call me to wish me a happy birthday at all. He called on my birthday and said it was over, and for good reason. My boyfriend was on a road trip with another woman, his ex-girlfriend.

He swore it was platonic; he also said he wasn't coming back.

When I finished sobbing, I told him I had one question for him. "Do you know what day today is?"

"Our anniversary?" he asked.

My remaining tears turned into hysterical laughter. "How can it be our anniversary if you're on a road trip with another woman and you're not coming back?" I asked. It was absurd. It was also hilarious. I was lucky I didn't wake everyone in the house with my alternating sobs and laughter.

I didn't believe things between him and his ex-girlfriend were platonic, but I wasn't there. How could I know for sure? Besides, it was officially over. At least one of us was having a good time, even if it wasn't me.

I'd like to say we ended the phone conversation on good terms, but I don't remember. He didn't call back, but I have no hard feelings. So that's a plus. I genuinely hope he's doing well.

What would you have said to him in my place? Comments are welcome.