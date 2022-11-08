Woman furious when her brother eats an entire loaf of bread by himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

Freshly baked bread isn't for everyone. So many people have gluten allergies or gluten sensitivities. Others eschew bread because of keto or low-carb diets. Then there are people like my family. We love bread.

One day, my father went to the bakery, bought himself a loaf of thick crusty Portuguese bread, pulled it apart with his fingers, and ate the entire loaf, bite by delicious bite. Little did he know how much trouble that single loaf of bread would cause.

He was a young single man living with his sister and her family at the time. Every day after work, he would go to the corner store for a pack of cigarettes.

My father was a stonemason who worked outdoors, weather permitting. One day, he couldn't work because it was raining. Even though he didn't work that day, he still needed his daily pack of cigarettes.

He was walking past the bakery en route to the convenience store to pick up his smokes when the bread loaves in the window of the bakery caught his eye. My father bought a loaf of bread and a half-gallon of milk and headed home, planning to eat the entire thing.

If you've never eaten an entire loaf of bread in one sitting, then you don't know what you're missing.

He brought the bread to the home he shared with his sister and her family. No one was home. He sat at the table and ate until the bread was gone, enjoying himself immensely, completely unaware of the trouble to come.

Meanwhile, his sister was at the bakery asking for her loaf of bread. Every day, the baker set aside a loaf of bread for her to pick up on her way home from work. Otherwise, the bread she wanted would sell out before she got there. On this day, he hadn't set one aside because, "Your brother was here, and he picked it up already."

"That was nice of him," she said. She felt slightly puzzled; he had never done that before.

When she arrived home, she learned he hadn't picked the bread up for her, after all. He'd bought it for himself and devoured it with milk.

My aunt flew into a rage. Not only did she not have bread for her family's dinner, but she was also afraid of what the baker would say: "What will the people at the bakery think? They'll say I don't feed you."

I'm glad people aren't as involved in other people's eating habits these days. Then again, maybe in small towns and local bakeries, they are. I wouldn't know, and quite frankly, I'm happy about that. If I go to the bakery for a loaf of bread, they won't deny my mother a loaf of bread later that day. They treat every transaction individually, as they should.

As for my father, he said he wished he had never eaten that bread with milk. He never would have done it if he had known how angry it would make his sister... but he enjoyed himself immensely until she got home and started shouting.

She didn't get to eat any bread that day, and neither did her husband.

Was my father wrong to eat the bread he purchased? Comments are welcome.