New mother tragically passes away after complaining of a headache

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

I'll never forget hearing the tragic story of a young mother who had given birth only a few days earlier and then had a sudden headache that she couldn't shake. When it was all said and done, she had passed away, leaving a one-week-old baby without a mother.

She also left behind her husband and their six-year-old son.

The woman was so excited to become a mother again. Her six-year-old son felt happy to become an older brother, and her husband was just thrilled with the whole situation. It seemed like an ideal situation.

She delivered her second child naturally, just as she had with her first child. She didn't have any complications when she was in the hospital.

The trouble began once she arrived home. That's when she started having headaches. She'd never had trouble with headaches before.

The woman asked her neighbor for some medication to help with her headaches because she didn't have any over-the-counter pain relievers in the house, and she couldn't leave to drive to the pharmacy with a newborn and a six-year-old at home.

Her husband was at work at the time. So he couldn't make the trip to the pharmacy for her.

The neighbor gave the woman acetaminophen and offered to babysit so the new mom could take a nap. She told the postpartum mom that she'd stop by later to check on her.

The woman gratefully agreed. She handed over her children to the neighbor, took the acetaminophen, and presumably went to bed for a nap. However, that last part is speculation since she was home alone at that time. We can't say for certain whether she actually made it into bed.

When the helpful neighbor went back to the house several hours later, the mom was lying unresponsive on the floor. The neighbor called 911. Police and paramedics descended on the house to help, but the poor woman was beyond help. They pronounced her dead on the scene.

It was a sad day for her family, and it was a sad day for the entire neighborhood. Everyone knew and loved her.

Her baby daughter never got to know her mom, but her six-year-old son never forgot her. He spoke of her fondly, even into adulthood.

My family lost track of the widower and his two children after we moved out of the neighborhood. By then, both children had grown into adults with children of their own. It was a shame their children would never get to know their grandmother.

I never found out whether they determined an official cause of death; I was a young child myself when this happened. Most of what I know about the situation comes from my mother, who spoke with the deceased often before her unexpected death.

Although my mother was well acquainted with the family, she heard nothing about the woman's cause of death, either, which is surprising since the entire neighborhood was so closely knit and typically the neighbors knew everything about everyone.

Comments are welcome.