Obese child sentenced to remedial gym class after refusing to jump over the pommel horse or scale climbing rope

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVX2N_0j2D4xvs00
Photo by Dids/Pexels

Gym class was never my thing. In elementary school, I was one of the few kids whom the teachers sentenced to remedial gym class.

Remedial gym class consisted mostly of gentle stretching with our shoes off, which wasn't all bad. Unfortunately, being in remedial gym class wasn't a substitute for regular gym classes. It was a supplement to regular gym classes. In other words, most days, I endured gym class twice.

The only good thing about remedial gym class was being taken out of math class. I wasn't sure which I liked less, gym or math, but both gave me anxiety attacks. To this day, I suffer to recall my multiplication tables, and I can't scale a climbing rope or jump over a pommel horse.

If you're unfamiliar with the pommel horse, there's one pictured at the top of the page. Four sturdy legs. One leather bench. Hours of humiliation.

They're also known as leather vaulting horses or simply jumping horses.

Pommel horses were a frequent accessory used in our regular gym classes, but they stayed unused in the corner during remedial gym class. That was better. Pommel horses, like multiplication tables, were the bane of my existence.

To leap over the pommel horse, kids backed away from the device to get a running start, then charged directly at the leather bench, only to leap over it at the last second. I don't know why they called it a horse. It had no head, and no tail, but it did have four legs.

When it was my turn, I'd slowly jog toward the horse and stop the moment I got close. I just couldn't get up the nerve to jump over it. Instead, I froze.

The other students laughed as if I was performing comedy instead of failing gym class.

I hated gym class; I hated the teacher, and I hated the other students, especially the ones who weren't afraid to jump on the trampoline or scale the knotted climbing rope hanging from the center of the gymnasium like I was. The ones who laughed at me when I failed to jump over the horse were the ones I hated the most.

I'll be the first to admit I wasn't the most active kid; I was obese and sluggish at best. While my mother had walked back and forth to school three miles each way, twenty-eight years earlier, the most exercise I got was during the same gym classes I'm complaining about.

To this day, I don't understand why the elementary school system thought I'd need dodgeball or crab soccer skills or pommel horses for my future self. I grudgingly understood about the multiplication tables, not that we talked about those in gym class, but how was dodgeball going to help me in my future career? I did not know.

I hated playing crab soccer even more than playing dodgeball or attempting to outsmart the pommel horse, if you can imagine. It didn't occur to me for decades that gym class was designed to keep us fit and active, not to teach us how to play crab soccer once we entered the corporate world as adults.

Did you enjoy gym class as a kid? And more important, do they even have pommel horses in school anymore? Let me know. Comments are welcome.

# Lifestyle# Fitness# Society# Culture# School

Comments / 152

