'You'll learn to love it': Car salesman confesses car won't come in chosen color after taking customer's money

Tracey Folly

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qx2KB_0j1dzrqd00
Photo by Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz/Pexels

Customers often ask for things that are impossible... but a salesman shouldn't pretend something is possible when it's not. That's what a car salesman did when my mother asked if she could buy a brand new Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in a certain color, and he said yes when the answer should have been no.

My mother was in the market to buy a new car, and she was in love with a burnt orange color she saw on some cars in the showroom. "It was the same color as a shiny new copper penny," she told me. "I loved it. Love at first sight."

When my mother went shopping for her new car back in the 1970s, she told the salesman she wanted the Cutlass in that penny color, and he said, "We can get that car in any color you desire. You just have to arrange to pay for it and sign the contract first."

My mother agreed to the deal. She sat at his desk in a tiny cubicle to place the order. My mother picked out all the features she wanted for the car, and then it was time to select the color, officially.

The salesman handed my mother a booklet and pointed out all the colors that were available on the 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. "Pick out the color you want," he told her.

My mother scoured the pamphlet. "The color I wanted isn't on here," she said.

"Sorry," he replied. "The car you want doesn't come in that color."

My mother reminded him he said she could have any color she desired as long as she signed the contract first.

"I meant any color in this booklet," he said, tapping the page. "Here, why don't you get this gold color? I bet you'll learn to love it!"

My mother felt disappointed, but she had already signed the contract. The car was as good as bought and paid for, and she didn't want to put up a stink. She grudgingly accepted the gold color, but she never forgot about that shiny copper penny color she'd seen in the showroom.

"He knew exactly what he was doing," my mother told me. "Some car salesmen are con artists. They'll say whatever it takes to make the sale."

My mother never complained, but she was not a repeat customer. She told everyone she knew not to go to that car dealership. If the Internet had been a thing back then, I know she would have posted a negative Yelp review.

Nonetheless, she drove that car every day for twenty years, and when she finally sold it in the 1990s, it still looked as if it had just been driven off the lot in 1970. Shiny gold paint and all.

Has a sales agent ever tricked you into buying something that wasn't exactly what you wanted? It's happened to me, too. Comments are welcome.

